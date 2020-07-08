You are the owner of this article.
This article is part of the More Than a Moment issue, online now.

I See Colour

BSA: Black Lives Matter Oil Painting

Artist's Note: Hello, my name is Morea Haloftis. I am the artist behind this painting and an ally of the BIPOC community. I have created this piece as a way to stand by my friends and family and help in the best way I know how. I am auctioning this piece on Ebay, and 100 per cent of all proceeds will be divided between the Black Lives Matter Foundation or the George Floyd Memorial Fund. Thank you for your bids and donations.

Oh you don't see colour? how nice for you.

I see colour every day.

I see it in the way that people look at me,

I see it in the comments that people make.

 

I see it in the way it enters a room before I do.

I see it in the way it speaks my worth and place in society, before I can say a word.

I see it in the way it tells the story of my ancestors and the injustices they faced.

 

I see it in the bleeding, dying man, lying on cold pavement under his oppressor’s knees.

I see it in every plea for justice each broken state demands, as its requests are tear-gassed and violently hindered.

 

I see it in the life sentences dished out in response to disproportionate crimes,

I see it in the wrongfully convicted brothers and sisters.

I see it in the comfortable lives lived by my white friends and allies.

 

I see it in spaces made in the corporate world for the white girl who is just like me, but white.

I see it in the ways my mother warns my brother as he leaves the house at night,

I see it in the ways my father begs me to not move to the United States.

 

I see it in the eyes of George Floyd and in the limp of Ahmaud Arbery,

I see it in the sneers of white supremacists.

I see it in the declaration that "all lives matter," when only one is at stake.

 

I see it in the blind optimism that racist ideologies and systemic injustices are in no way as bad as what our grandparents faced

I see it when I ask God "why?"

 

I see colour everywhere I step my feet.

yes,

I see colour every time I look at me.

BSA: Cover crop

This article is part of the More Than a Moment issue, made in collaboration with the UWO Black Students' Association. Read the full issue here.

The Black Students' Association wrote and curated pieces from campus about the Black Lives Matter movement; Angie Antonio was this year's Guest Editor.

