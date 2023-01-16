If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like to pick a sperm donor, Palace Theatre has a show for you.
Speed Dating for Sperm Donors is a comedy show based on the true story of playwright Natalie Meisner’s experience searching for a sperm donor. The play follows the main characters Paige — a French person of colour who was raised in an orphanage — and her wife Helen.
“Meisner put the comedy together about what happened to [her and her partner] and how everything unfolded over the course of becoming pregnant,” says Phyllis Leighton, the play’s director.
In Meisner’s life and the play, it was important for the couple to find a donor open to being known by the child, but would not necessarily play a major role in their life. The couple set out to meet with various candidates, which they termed “speed dating for sperm donors.”
“[The couple] had to dig deep and be honest with each other. It led them on this journey of finding out what sperm donorship was all about, where they could meet with various sperm candidates they were looking for,” says Leighton.
Leighton is a Western University alumna who is well-versed in the theatre. She graduated with a degree in English and drama, has acted in Toronto and taught with the Thames Valley District School Board in liberal arts.
Palace Theatre is located on Dundas Street and has a rich history in London, Ont.. The theatre was founded in 1929, and was designated a historical site under the Ontario Heritage Act in 1991.
The play is being presented by the London Community Players — a group of set designers, costume creators, actors and a production crew all from London, working together to bring high-quality theatre to the city.
Speed Dating for Sperm Donors debuts on Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m., and tickets can be purchased on their website.
