In the limelight: Why representation matters

Natasha Steele didn’t realize that she was bisexual until she watched House, M.D..
Steele, a second-year gender, sexuality and women’s studies student and president of Spectrum UWO, knew that she felt the same way about girls that she did about boys — but she never had any examples to point to and help better understand her feelings.
“I didn’t really know that being bisexual was a thing at all,” says Steele. “I finally got to a point where I learnt that homosexual people existed, and I was super confused because I was like, ‘can I be both? I think I like both.’”
She was eight or nine years old when she saw a bisexual character on television for the first time: Thirteen from House, M.D.. But even then, it wasn’t a fully rounded-out portrait.
“The way her bisexuality is represented is the kind of slutty bisexual stereotype,” says Steele. “She sleeps around a lot, she cheats on people.”
Television and film significantly influence our ideas about sex and romance — especially during formative years like childhood and adolescence. What we see on screen impacts the way we think about ourselves and the world around us.
Jordan Haly, a third-year medical sciences student, says that she saw a lack of intersectionality in LGBTQ2+ media growing up, which mostly portrayed white people and didn’t reflect her mixed-race heritage.
“I haven’t really found a lot of people who are like me,” says Haly. “I feel like it’s hard for me to fit into any specific group without feeling like there’s a little bit of me that’s not there.”
Steele and Haly both note that they’ve seen more diversity on screen in recent years than during childhood.
In their annual report “Where We Are on TV”, GLAAD found that LGBTQ2+ characters represented 9.1 per cent of regular characters on primetime television in the 2020-21 season.
But representation isn’t just the images that are on the screen — it’s the way those images are being portrayed.
Trinity Yeung, second-year management and organizational studies student, wants to see a wider variety of LGBTQ2+ stories being told on screen. She notes that while struggling with identity is a common experience that many in the LGBTQ2+ community face, not every story on screen has to be about struggle.
“I would say one of our big issues right now is just having queer stories that are just [about] queer people existing, like a queer love story,” says Yeung. “I want a queer female rom-com so bad.”
It’s a sentiment that Steele definitely agrees with.
“Not every queer narrative needs to be about getting kicked out of your parents place because you came out and being confused and being afraid of maybe the government in your country and all this heavy stuff,” says Steele. “I think we kind of just need queer characters who happen to be queer.”
Too often, queerbaiting — when someone hints at being queer for entertainment or shock value – is shown on screen instead of actual representation.
“It’s so tiring. Either put the queer characters in or don’t do it all — please stop using us as a marketing tactic,” says Yeung. “Please stop trying to market toward us, trying to draw us in as your audience and then just leave us there with no actual representation.”
Yeung cites Sense8 as her favourite TV show, and says that it’s a prime example of how having LGBTQ2+ writers behind-the-scenes makes a huge difference.
GLAAD also notes that while hiring LGBTQ2+ writers is important, it’s equally important to develop and invest in those writers so that they can one day become showrunners and producers — leading the entertainment industry to a higher standard of LGBTQ2+ storytelling.
When done right, LGBTQ2+ representation can be transformative. Haly describes the feeling of seeing herself represented on screen.
“It’s so joyful to see every time, and it’s so joyful to find characters and people who I feel like can be like me and would have had experiences like me,” says Haly.
