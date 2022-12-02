Western’s Wampum Learning Lodge is hosting an Indigenous Winter Market this Saturday afternoon. The market is the first large-scale community event since the building’s grand opening in early November.
The market will feature a variety of local Indigenous vendors including painters, beadworkers and artisans. Items available for purchase will include Indigenous medicines, art, jewelry and food.
“There’s a lot of different materials to appeal to a large audience,” says event organizer and Indigenous initiatives project associate, Lauren September Poeta.
Poeta is pleased with the community engagement the event has already garnered, saying her team was receiving vendor applications up until the last minute. She wanted to create a way for people to support the Indigenous community during the holiday season and hopes the event will serve as a connection point between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.
"I have a lot of appreciation for vendors and how hard they work. That was one of the things I wanted to see come to Western [University],” she says.
Amanda Morin, an Anishinaabe beadwork vendor and masters student in pathology and laboratory medicine at Western, says the event is an opportunity to connect with her community.
“To be with other Indigenous vendors, to have that camaraderie, is really important to me,” says Morin. “For a lot of Indigenous people, [markets] are their main source of income …. With the holidays coming around, it’s great to have this opportunity to make a few extra dollars so I can contribute to gifts and meals.”
For Mike Cywink, an Ojibwe vendor and artist, the event allows people to show their appreciation for Indigenous art and the narratives that surround it.
“As an artist, you're telling a story,” says Cywink. “When people actually go out and purchase those things, they see the value in it.”
Poeta encourages all Western students to attend the market, as the items available can provide unique gifts for the holidays, and also helps support Indigenous entrepreneurship.
“I hope everyone feels welcome to come because it's designed for everybody,” says Poeta. “[The market] is an opportunity for non-Indigenous people that want to learn more, or want to meet these artists — it’s a safe space to interact.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest