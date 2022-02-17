Is Mozart sexy?

Classical music can elicit orgasmic-like responses from listeners due to the different musical elements that create pinnacle moments in a piece of music.
The science and research behind sexual nuances in classical music is a topic many musicologists have explored.
Edmund Goehring, a professor in the Don Wright Faculty of Music at Western University, writes that music can “work directly on the senses.”
There is a science behind why people can feel a physical, passionate pull towards classical music. Musical dissonance, or what third-year vocal student Anjelique Croteau describes as “the foreplay of the music,” is used to create tension for the listener.
Dissonance is built through how the music is written, the instruments used in a song and how the notes are layered. The release of this tension is what some people call “musical orgasms.”
Dissonance can be generated in either a short section of the music or throughout the entire piece. The Romantic-era composer Richard Wagner is known for prolonging dissonance in his music. This is heard in the ending of his opera, “Tristan Und Isolde.” The opera’s four-hour long tension build-up is resolved in the final aria “Liebestod,” the last solo song in the opera.
These “musical orgasms” have been reported to be felt physically through chills, goosebumps, sweating, an increased heart rate and a tingling sensation. These feelings have been labeled by researchers as a “frisson,” which is most commonly felt in classical music.
“Music has points of tension and resolution,” writes Gohering. “Sometimes that fact has been treated as a general sexual metaphor, but if you're someone like Dewey, [a philosopher from the early 1900s], tension and satisfaction is a dynamic of all sentient life.”
The music’s structure on the sheet music is one way to get an arousal out of an audience, but it’s up to performers to give it pizazz on stage.
“I believe that it's a performer’s job to be able to interpret that nuance and show it to an audience,” says Croteau. “Music should be this marriage of passion. This brilliant passionate affair, not simply a marriage of convenience.”
Despite its traditional history, classical music can be a steamy experience. If you’re looking to spice up your playlists, consider adding some classical music to your daily routine.
