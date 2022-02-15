Is tech poisoning your relationship?

It seems like everyone spends hours swiping on Bumble and then weeks texting, only to spend most of their time snapchatting and calling because they live an hour away.
With the seeming increase in failed talking stages and the toxicity of “situationships,” it seems technology may play a role in the quality of relationships today.
Jacquie Burkell, a professor in the Faculty of Information and Media Studies at Western University, researches the interaction between users of technology and the information they receive. While in the past, the majority of relationships consisted of shared in-person experiences, Burkell explains that today it’s very possible the apex of a relationship is not being in the same space together.
One impact of increased digital time is couples have to find more effortful ways to find fulfillment in relationships.
“So how do we get companionship? How do we get pleasure? How do we get physical pleasure? How do we get solace and support? How do we get attention?” asks Burkell.
Dollar Luo, a second-year Ivey Business School student, has been with her fiance since grade 10, and uses FaceTime to call at least once a day. They also use apps like Teleparty to watch shows together and Minecraft to play games.
“[If] your relationship is online, or mostly virtual, I think it's important to figure out different things that you can do together,” says Luo. “[With] stuff that you love to do, whether that be gaming or cooking together, there's ways that you can make those activities still fun and like, enjoy each other's company.”
Couples should take steps to ensure the quality of time spent together is good, even if it’s virtual.
“When you're interacting through a screen, increasingly, we're all multitasking … we get pretty good at hiding the fact that I'm doing a couple of other things while I'm talking to you,” explains Burkell. “And I think that has to have a negative impact on relationships. I think that if you're not with someone, if you're not attending to them, if you're not engaged with them, that's going to hurt”.
Luo says being attentive has improved her relationship. She and her fiance have a rule to not use their phone when spending time together.
“I found oftentimes I was the one who was distracted with a text or like, you know, I'd be working on something in the middle of a conversation and we agreed together that that needed to change and we found the quality of our relationship and our conversations improved dramatically,” says Luo.
Maya Gandhi, a second-year Ivey student, has used technology to help her adapt to a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, who studies in London, England.
“There's only pros for technology with long distance relationships,” says Gandhi. “I wouldn't say there's any cons because it's really like the one thing that allows you to communicate with your partner so easily.”
She explains that, in her experience, texting less throughout the day while apart has improved the quality of her phone calls.
“When we're not both in the same location, we're texting constantly throughout the day, pretty much about everything that we do until we get on the phone, and [then] we've kind of already talked about things that we do,” says Gandhi.
Texting less is something Gandhi may continue to do while the couple is in the same location as well.
On top of the attention given to one another, more virtual time also means less shared context into understanding each other’s lives in a relationship. Not having shared context can impact how people interpret each other’s sentences.
“So you could imagine something that you could say right now where I was, it would make perfect sense. But if I'm not with you, it's going to make no sense at all,” says Burkell.
Burkell gives an example of someone feeling cranky because they hate the heat, and woke up to very warm weather.
“[Imagine that] we're not in the same space, and we get on FaceTime and we're talking and I'm like don't bug me today,” says Burkell. “Even if you know in your head that it's 98 degrees and that I hate the heat, it's not like being there. It's not like waking up and feeling the heat with me and knowing before anything said that I'm likely to be in a bad mood because it's too hot for me."
There are aspects of communication that break down when mediated by technology. But communication, Luo notes, is always important to understand one’s situation or circumstances.
“You can just let the other person know what's going on …. No one can blind read [and] if you're hesitant on the decision whether or not to communicate a thing, just tell them something … it's always better to communicate than to not,” says Luo.
Technology can also impact the way we keep tabs on each other.
“I actually think people have less privacy in relationships than they used to … it's less possible for us to be surprised. I think things are more controlled,” says Burkell.
It’s much easier to know the kind of person a potential partner is, and to dig into details about their past with their digital footprint. This could mean you might get more of what you expect, and less surprises down the road.
But Burkell also cautions of the potential for the exact opposite as people tend to portray a filtered out and glorified version of themselves online.
“If you fall in love with someone, if you become interested in someone because of that image … inevitably getting to know someone means that the gloss comes off and, that's always been true, but it feels somehow truer now, because there's so much more gloss,” she explains.
The importance of physical appearance as a factor has grown since the boom of online dating apps, which can factor into decreasing compatibility.
“I think, in the long run, compatibility is far more important than physical practice,” says Burkell. “It has to be because we all age and things change. None of us maintain our level of the level of attractiveness we have as a 20-year-old into our 60s.”
The popularity of dating apps also means more couples are no longer meeting in the same physical space, creating more long-distance relationships.
According to Burkell, this could introduce stresses which could negatively impact the quality, stability, and length of a relationship.
Overall, Burkell explains it’s difficult to predict the effects of technology on relationships as we continue to adapt to digital communication, and as digital communication continues to change.
“You can't mentally transport yourself into a future that doesn't exist right now and you can't mentally transport yourself into someone else's head,” she says.
