After 16 years of research in different fields of academia, there’s one thing professor Treena Orchard knows for sure — she’s sick of having the same dating life as her students.
Treena, a health sciences professor specializing in sexuality at Western University, once had a conversation with a student comparing their two dating lives, only to discover they were almost identical in terms of experiences with love and dating apps.
“I thought, ‘how could that be? I’m twice your age,’” said Treena.
Despite initially feeling uncomfortable about the exchange, the professor began to feel strongly that dating platforms tend to make romantic experiences feel generic — but not necessarily in a negative way.
“These platforms aren’t just dating apps — they’re spaces to connect,” she says. “Just because we have similar experiences, doesn’t mean they’re any less valid.”
Treena has worked in a variety of fields over her career, from working with marginalized communities and sex workers to people living with HIV or AIDS.
But recently, she’s been exploring digital dating culture.
Treena encourages students to use dating apps if they want to, but to think critically about the nuances of these platforms and about the ways dating culture is talked about in our society. Her research has focused on the topic of “swipe culture,” a phenomenon she describes as the new dating culture.
“The aim in my work and research is to let people know they’re not alone — it’s not you, it’s the dating apps,” she says. “They’re not designed for us to win or have enjoyable experiences.”
Treena openly critiques her own place in the digital quest to find love throughout her work. Blending academia and her own interests can sometimes be a difficult ground to navigate, but she hopes her pre-established reputation as a scholar, teacher and citizen is how people will remember her.
“It’s not a walk in the park,” she says. “Since I began writing about dating apps, there have been people that talk behind my back about it … and call it ‘unscholarly’ or ‘unprofessional.’”
Treena continues to research sexuality and dating in the digital age, aiming to normalize topics that were once considered “off-limits” in academia, which she hopes can be done through a memoir she’s currently writing.
The memoir will discuss digital dating culture, sex and love — all of which she believes can be relatable to readers of any age. Orchard hopes for the book to be published in the upcoming year, breaking what she calls the “very anemic dialogue” ongoing in 2023 about dating, sex, desire and pleasure.
“I am a woman who wants to tell an important story. We often relate to the vulnerability and painful things we have the courage to share — so I’ll be the one to do that.”
