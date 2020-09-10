Coming to Western each fall, whether for your first or fifth year, brings a period of transition. Many students move away from home after the summer, pull the sweaters from the back of their closets and dust off their stationary.
But this year, students face a more daunting transition than the usual back-to-school blues: school in the era of coronavirus.
This time around, the usual pressures of midterms are there, but are joined by economic hardships, distanced social connections and health risks of COVID-19.
This recipe of stressors could prove to be difficult on students' mental health, which is a normal reaction to an extraordinary situation according to healthcare professionals.
“If people are not experiencing some kind of fear or some kind of despair, then I would find that to be a little bit unusual. I would find this to be more usual that people would be quite frightened and quite sad about what's going on in their own lives and in the world at large,” says Marnie Wedlake, assistant health studies professor at Western University and registered psychotherapist.
Mental health is something that many struggle with at some point in their lives, and tools used to improve well-being may be slightly harder to come by, like socializing. Alex Benson, assistant professor of psychology at Western, discusses the importance of not underestimating the value of social relationships.
"We're social creatures, everything we do is part of some sort of group. And we don't do very well when we're isolated from others," he says.
Benson further explains that “[socializing] has been linked to a number of indicators of mental health as well as actually being socially isolated is a risk factor for mortality." So make sure you actually get to know your floormates this year.
As with life before the virus, negative thoughts and hardships happen to everyone. But dealing with them now might require new strategies and a different outlook.
So what to do when negativity floods your thoughts?
“Don't ignore them,” advises Wedlake. “Don't try to deny them. Don't try to say they don't exist. They're real, right? Sit with them for a second. Sit with them with curiosity. Say, 'Well isn't that interesting? I'm feeling terrified.'"
Wedlake advises to seek professional help if the problem is persistent or debilitating.
Benson and Wedlake also agree that lifestyle structure is a key player in maintaining a sense of normalcy. Sleeping until 12 p.m., drinking a beer and then watching three hours of lectures might not be the best option — for most anywys. The state of the pandemic can feel overwhelming without personal contact, either through Zoom, distanced meetings or spending time with those in your bubble.
“Structure is always our pal and in times of extraordinary adversity and extraordinary challenges, structure is even more important,” explains Wedlake.
The world now functions differently day-to-day, which can also bring mourning and grief over the life we want to be living but can't necessarily have. Maintaining things that bring you joy and comfort are important, but being open to experiencing new things is going to be vital as well.
This article is part of our annual Frosh Issue, read the full issue online.
