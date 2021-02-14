Judy Cohen, a Holocaust survivor, joined dozens of Western students over Zoom to give her testimony of womanhood in the Holocaust.
Western Hillel's Jan. 28 event gave attendees a look at how gender disparity impacted Jewish women before, during and after the Holocaust. Cohen shared her own story and spoke at length about the experiences of women she’d met in her ongoing project, Women of the Holocaust.
The website features traditional testimonies, as well as poetry, scholarly literature and other forms of cross-generational storytelling, highlighting the gender-based experiences of Holocaust survivors. She launched the project after realizing the experiences of female survivors were different from their male counterparts and hoped to shed light on the additional strife of women that often went unheard.
Cohen’s story began in Hungary, as she moved through immeasurable hardship throughout the Holocaust and continued to her immigration to Canada as a garment maker following the Second World War. She explained her traumatic experience with the genocide, which was compounded by gender-based violence, discrimination on the basis of pregnancy and sexual assault.
Chava Bychutsky, a fourth-year linguistics student and vice-president of advocacy for Hillel Western, underscored the importance of attending Survivor testimony events.
“When we think about the Holocaust, it’s easy to fall into the trap that it was so long ago and we, as a society, have moved beyond that kind of prejudice,” she explains. “Maybe it’s because [the Second World War] as a whole just feels so foreign to so many of us — a world that many people struggle to comprehend."
The event was part of the club’s annual Holocaust Education Week, which coincides with International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Bychutsky notes that the week’s delivery of events has changed during the coronavirus pandemic, but the messaging remained the same.
“Moving online has been difficult for everyone and we’re grateful to have been able to continue the tradition of this week’s programming,” she says. “I think it’s important to reflect on the moments that either made you uncomfortable or presented information in a new way. To me, remembrance is about both acknowledging that there’s always more to learn about the Holocaust and then having the courage to actually learn more or ask questions.”
Jaime Gaines, Hillel’s Holocaust Awareness committee chair, heard about Cohen through a network of survivors. Bychutsky mentions they liked the idea of approaching unique experiences during the Holocaust and uplifting female survivors’ stories through intersectionality.
“I see intersections of Judaism and gender as always changing because of the evolving nature of communities,” notes Bychutsky.
“Personally, I found it hard for me to relate my intersection of being Jewish and being a woman to Judy’s because of how vastly different our experiences are. Judy experiences that intersection in a way that I don’t think I’ll ever be able to fully understand and am grateful that she is so vocal about it so that I — and other Jewish women — can learn about this history.”
Cohen’s testimony was one of the many educational events that Hillel runs throughout the year. Bychutsky aims to host more advocacy related events through the remainder of the semester. For her, the inclusivity of these events is important.
“The doors at Hillel are always open for everyone, Jewish or non-Jewish,” she says.
