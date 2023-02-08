The Wave is welcoming world-famous rapper KILLY and up-and-coming DJ Ashviin Jeeva this Friday night for the After Hours concert series.
KILLY is a Toronto-born rapper best known for his song “Killamonjaro,” which has over 70 million listens on Spotify. The University Students’ Council said he was one of the most requested artists from their student feedback. The concert will also be showcasing Jeeva, who is a fourth-year management and organizational studies student.
The USC created the After Hours concert series to help students get back on campus after COVID-19, while also promoting Western University artists and showcasing their talents to the community. This is the second concert in the series. The first featured Armani White on Jan. 21.
“We were looking forward to being able to have more students back on campus and use spaces we weren't really able to use during COVID times,” says Cameron Cawston, the USC’s vice-president of student support and programming.
Jeeva started his DJ career two years ago during quarantine and is now signed to Harley Sound Group, a label in Toronto, Ont.. His sound focuses on Tamil music, incorporating his Sri Lankan background.
“DJing music is so important to me because I'm getting back into my culture, it's like mixing cultures which is like something I always want to do when I'm DJing different events” says Jeeva. “I'm also expressing it to people and how unique the music is.”
This is Jeeva’s first major concert on campus, KILLY has performed here previously during the university's Orientation Week in September 2019..
“This is a great opportunity to highlight how many talented students we have at Western and I'm really excited for everyone to come out and enjoy the show,” says USC president Ethan Gardner.
The concert is set to begin at 10 p.m. and tickets can be purchased for $17.42 on The Wave’s website.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest