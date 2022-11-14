Lara Buchar completed her undergraduate degree certain of two things: she loved to write and she wanted to work behind the scenes in media.
Fast forward seven years, Lara is working as digital editor at Food Network Canada, spending her days editing, assigning pieces and giving feedback to writers, as well as monitoring cultural trends.
She graduated from Western University in 2015 with a degree in media, information and technoculture and a minor in English. Before the Food Network, the editor worked as a marketing coordinator for the Toronto Star’s fashion and beauty section, “The Kit.”
Lara realized she enjoyed the editorial writing side of her job at the Star and decided she needed a creative outlet. With her interest in cooking growing, she began a personal food blog.
Her editors at the time took notice of her blog, which led to her transitioning to The Kit’s editorial team full-time and pursuing a food series called “What’s Cooking,” where she profiled Canadian women in the food scene. The series ran from the beginning of the pandemic until early 2021.
“That series ended up going on to have over 150 profiles, which I’m super proud of,” Lara says. “It was definitely way bigger than I ever thought it would be — a lot of fun and a lot of work.”
As the food series took off, Lara decided she wanted to pursue food writing more seriously. When she came across the Food Network opportunity online, she jumped on it, having found limited food editor jobs available in Canada. A few rounds of interviews later, Lara landed the job in July 2021.
“It’s so nice to be able to fully focus on food now … it’s what my day revolves around,” she says. “It’s my total dream job.”
Alongside her editing duties at Food Network, Lara writes her own articles. Sometimes they are “detailed cultural pieces” like interviewing a chef she admires, or something more brief like a food shopping roundup that lists products, which serves as more of a service to readers.
Last month, she was invited to return to campus to speak at the Faculty of Information and Media Studies’ Career Conference — an event she attended when she was an undergrad.
She recalls listening to screenwriter and MIT graduate, Mike Bickerton, who has worked on hit shows Canada’s Drag Race and The Amazing Race Canada. Bickerton returned to this year’s conference as a keynote speaker.
“Being invited to come back [to Western] and speak was huge for me,” Lara says. “To be on the other side, speaking to students, [it felt] Western was recognizing me in that way. It was a total full circle moment.”
The editor looks back at her time at the university fondly and attributes much of her success to class work and overall experience. In her first MIT class, she remembers her professor instructing the class to “go deeper” with their writing — a concept she continues to apply in her everyday life.
“I’ll be watching TV or a movie and I’ll be like ‘I wonder what that professor would think about that,’” Lara says. “The cool thing about my job is that I sometimes get to write an essay about something in pop culture that I care about … it feels so MIT.”
Throughout each stage of Lara’s career, she has learned the importance of trying new things and following her natural inclinations.
“You don't have to know what you're going to do for the rest of your life when you're in fourth year,” she says. “The only way to figure it out is to get out there and see what you actually enjoyed doing — I wish I had known that when I was a student.”
