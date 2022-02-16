Let’s talk about sex (toys)

Vibrators, cock-rings, fleshlights, anal beads … sex toys come in all shapes and sizes, not unlike the people they were designed for. With people spending more time at home the past few years due to lockdown regulations, sex toy sales have skyrocketed.
Out of the Gazette’s 301 sex survey respondents, 53 per cent said they owned a sex toy and an additional 23 per cent said they would be interested in owning one. Anjelique Croteau, a third-year music student, thinks owning a sex toy can be beneficial for self-care, calling them “awesome for exploring yourself.”
Despite the proclaimed benefits, stigma and taboo surrounding sex toys persists — even though sexual health is an important part of overall well-being.
“There's obviously studies that show that not just using sex toys, but masturbation, healthy sex life, all that stuff goes towards reducing stress and reducing heart issues,” Christina Oleynikov, a first-year nursing student explains.
Multiple studies have confirmed that sex and masturbating can reap a multitude of health benefits, including increased longevity and a boosted mood. Understanding this made it important for Oleynikov to learn about sex toys herself and help provide others with information she was lucky enough to get from family.
“I learned about sex toys from my parents, they were very open about sexuality and just personal pleasure and kind of exploring yourself,” she says. “The more I learned about that, especially in class and [from] friends … I figured, ‘well, they're sold for a reason, why not try it out?’”
Alexandra Wilson-Hodge, a second-year anthropology student, and Croteau have been able to talk about sex and sexual topics with their families, leading them to help demistify the world of sex toys for others who aren’t able to have such open conversations.
“I was raised in a really open household where basically everything was talked about. And so I just grew up not really having a lot of shame,” says Wilson-Hodge.
Croteau thinks that while sex toys like vibrators might be obvious for use for vaginal orgasms, sex toys for those with penises might seem more daunting and even immasculating to some.
“I find that a lot of men, especially cisgendered, straight, men have a lot of trouble, say walking into the stag shop or even owning anything that they have bought online, due to the stigma that they can't enjoy themselves apart from what they've been given,” explains Croteau.
Wilson-Hodge has also seen this gendered division.
“I'm bisexual, and I’ve been with both men and women, and I find that men are usually a bit more apprehensive [about sex toys],” she explains.
Croteau sees open conversations and self-empowerment as the keys to removing stigma associated with sex toys and sexuality in general.
“You should feel confident walking into a store and buying something to help give ourselves pleasure,” she says. “A sex toy only augments your life just like people buy nice clothes, nice cars, the new phone. So why not augment your sex life?”
Even though Croteau grew up in a household where she could discuss such topics relatively openly, she finds comfort with her body through masturbating and using sex toys. Doing this was a freeing experience for her and helped her to personally get past any shame she felt surrounding her sexuality.
While some might not have sexual interest or see sex toys as totally out of their comfort zone, for those who are intrigued, sexual health is important regardless of gender or orientation and talking to someone you trust can be a great way to dip your toes in the water. And if you’re not sold yet, remember: you don’t need to text your sex toy "good night" or put up with their snoring!
