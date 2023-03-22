London’s first-ever K-pop Festival is coming to the London Music Hall this Friday.
The festival will be hosted by KWNS, a Korean pop dance cover group founded by two Western University students in 2019. The group has since evolved into London’s largest K-pop dance group, posting K-pop dance covers as well as performing and competing across southwestern Ontario.
Sherry Zhang, a fourth-year student in childhood and youth studies and criminology at King’s University College and the co-founder of KWNS, is one of the festival’s co-creators. She was inspired to found the London K-pop Festival after seeing K-pop communities thrive in cities such as Toronto and Ottawa.
“We saw and experienced how K-pop is growing in those cities. We thought, ‘maybe it’s a good time to bring everyone together and start something of our own in London,’” says Zhang.
Friday’s event will feature random play dance challenges, audience raffles and K-pop merchandise for sale. There will also be performances by KWNS, K-West and guest performers from the Greater Toronto Area.
Emily Sheng, a fourth-year biochemistry and genetics student and the co-president of K-pop dance cover group VIVO, recognizes these events — like the festival and Pop Goes the World! K-pop Club Night — are far and few in between, which makes them even more exciting for K-pop fans.
“When I started hearing about K-pop events happening in London, they were super exciting because they felt so rare here,” says Sheng. “It’s an opportunity [for the performers] to showcase all of their hard work.”
London K-pop Festival is set to be one of the largest K-pop events in London to date with 400 to 500 anticipated attendees.
“To make all this happen is a passion project,” says Zhang. “I think that’s something really amazing about our team for London K-pop Festival.”
Tickets are available online for $30 and door tickets will be $40. Doors open for the festival at 7:30 p.m..
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest