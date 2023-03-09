The Grand Theatre is debuting the world premiere of Rubaboo — a celebration of Métis culture through a cabaret of singing and dancing, with award-winning singer and songwriter Andrea Menard.
The cabaret plays off the traditional meaning of the word “Rubaboo,” which in Métis culture means soup or stew. There will be a mixture — like a Rubaboo — of theatrical techniques to represent Métis culture, including authentic artwork on the sets and a mixture of traditional music.
“I call it a Métis cabaret because it's not like a traditional theatre piece,” says Menard. “But it's not quite a concert either. It’s a mixture, a cabaret — a mix of the two that only theatre can create.”
Andrea Menard is one of the co-writers, creators and performers in Rubaboo. She will be guiding the audience through a musical storytelling of the culture including songs of reconciliation, resilience and unity.
The performance will address sensitive topics about reconciliation, as well as share the history of the Métis and Menard’s personal experiences.
“The cabaret is based on Andrea's identity as a Métis woman,” says Elanis King, the director of Rubaboo. “It's really Andrea's offering to the world of how she identifies as an Métis woman through history and time.”
Rubaboo will be playing at the Grand until March 25. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Grand’s website.
