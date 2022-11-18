When you’re drowning in academic due dates, it can be easy to deprioritize taking care of yourself and maintaining a healthy routine.
One of the biggest parts of a healthy routine is exercise. The social and stress-relieving benefits of exercise, in fact, may make prioritizing it well worth your time.
Joselyne Mukantwari, a third-year PhD student in nursing, admits she hasn’t been exercising as much as she hoped to this semester because of school. As a basketball player who is used to working out with other people, she misses her regular exercise routine when her schedule is jam packed.
“I need a break from my screen to work out,” she says. “It balances my life.”
According to Western University’s director of recreation and active well-being, Chad Van Dyk, there’s typically a decline in student facility scans at the Western Student Recreation Centre as the semester goes on and deadlines pile up. He believes academic pressure — paired with the colder weather — deters students from working out.
Van Dyk says focusing on the enjoyment of exercise can motivate students to work out, even through busy times of the school year.
“When it comes to exercising, find something that’s fun and you enjoy,” says Van Dyk. “I think a lot of times if we’re being told what to do or don’t necessarily enjoy or understand the benefits, that can get more difficult.”
Kinesiology professor Craig Hall emphasizes that a lack of time during exam season is one of the main barriers students lose motivation to exercise. Hall warns that cutting off all exercise for the sake of good grades isn’t productive.
“It’s really important when students are in more stressful periods, they still take the time to exercise,” Hall says. “It really depends on what works for you — some people like to work out first thing in the morning, some people like to [work out] later in the evening.”
Although the time of day does not matter, finding an enjoyable physical activity does. Van Dyk says students should focus on the day-to-day enjoyment of exercising, rather than longer-term, visible results.
“Losing that all-or-nothing attitude is important,” says Van Dyk. “If you’re short on time, you can do a quick workout — it doesn’t need to be hour-long sessions.”
Beyond the stress-relieving capacity of exercising, Van Dyk points out the social benefits of being active with friends. Finding a physical activity you enjoy, as well as having “an accountability partner” like a roommate or classmate, can provide a sense of motivation.
Exercise can go beyond the treadmills and weight rooms in the Rec Centre. The university also offers intramural sports, group fitness classes, personal training, recreation clubs and drop-in programs for students of all skill levels with sign-ups online.
