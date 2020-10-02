With the move to online classes and the swift creation of virtual academic counselling, tasks such as dropping courses, getting special enrolment permission or even inquiring about study tips are very different this year.
However, in effort to make this transition easier, many faculties are offering new and unique ways to provide counselling in this year's online-only format.
Faculty of Social Science
Social Science houses more students than any other faculty — each with very distinct modules, degrees and programs. Social Science academic counselling office moved fully online in March as campus closed for the first time. Students have to set up a Zoom appointment by emailing ssaco@uwo.ca to speak with one of four counsellors about course concerns.
Students can also speak with department-specific counsellors about issues that are more pertinent to their course load.
Faculty of Science
The Faculty of Science academic counselling also moved to fully virtual messaging. This comes as they announced the phasing out of their previous scibmsac@uwo.ca email address, for a more functional online portal system. Students can book drop-in appointments with academic counsellors through the portal.
Also, new this the live chat function is new this year, where students can ask counsellors quick questions without setting up an appointment.
Faculty of Information and Media Studies
Virtual appointments are available with the Faculty of Information and Media Studies from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and in-person appointments which started last week. If students want to make an academic advising appointment, they can email fims@uwo.ca.
Faculty of Engineering
Virtual advising for engineering students is organized differently than other faculties. The counsellors are divided based on year, with separate counsellors for first-years and upper-years.
First-years can book an academic counselling appointment online or contact Karen Murray at kmurra3@uwo.ca.
Upper-years can also book an appointment directly online or they can contact a counsellor for specific inquiries. Those specializing in computer, mechanical or mechatronic engineering can contact Stephanie Tigert at stigert2@uwo.ca. While those specializing in chemical, green process, integrated and software or civil engineering can contact Rachel Campisi at rcampis@uwo.ca.
Faculty of Arts and Humanities
Since March, the Arts and Humanities academic counselling office suspended all in-person appointments and moved completely online. Students are directed to contact either Ben Hakala at bhakala@uwo.ca or Amanda Green at agreen8@uwo.ca for virtual counselling.
Don Wright Faculty of Music
The Don Wright Faculty of Music is continuing to offer academic counselling online over Zoom. Students will need to make an appointment with an advisor prior to their meeting and will have to choose between two types of counselling.
Undergraduate counselling is available specifically for bachelor of arts and general bachelor of music students in their first year. They will have to contact Odilla Van Delinder at ovandeli@uwo.ca.
Undergraduate programs counselling is more specific to students’ programs. Students in music education and music performance studies can contact musedept@uwo.caand mpsdept@uwo.ca, respectively; those in music research and composition can contact mrcdept@uwo.ca.
Faculty of Health Science
The Faculty of Health Science provides two ways to get academic counselling virtually this term. Students can book a one-on-one appointment using the online portal and can speak with an advisor over Zoom.
Students can also attend weekly Q&A sessions, which may be less daunting than a one-on-one meeting with an advisor.
Students can contact their faculty for more resources to assist the transition to online classes for the academic year.
