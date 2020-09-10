Being a graduate student has never been easy, but with Western's classes moving online and field opportunities dwindling, incoming grad students are facing even higher risks of social isolation this fall term.
While attending grad school is an exciting and rewarding experience for many, it can also be a lonesome and weary road. A study found that grad students struggle with mental health and anxiety at a rate six times higher than the general population.
Layered on the usual anxieties, incoming students will now face added stressors of the coronavirus pandemic, with opportunities to socialize and meet people in-person on hold.
Although different than anticipated, there are still some options for grad students to find some sense of social stability in their hectic academic lives.
Charlotte Nau, a media studies PhD student, says to take advantage of virtual events offered by your department or graduate community.
“It’s easy to overlook informal events such as virtual happy hours and workshops,” says Nau. “But given the current circumstances, they could really help you build connections and are opportunities to have some great conversations. They’re not mandatory, but if you’re looking to meet people in your faculty or even just other students in the same boat, they’re a good way to get started.”
Virtual events are being offered and are frequently updated on the Society of Graduate Students' Facebook page. Graduate students can also expect to receive emails with registration and event details.
Nau is also the founder of Faculty of Information and Media Studies Peer Mentors — a buddy program that pairs incoming graduate students with upper-years to ease the transition and meet other students.
“We started FIMS Peer Mentors because we know how challenging it can be to get to know people in your faculty,” says Nau. “Lots of staff will be working from home and there won’t be as many familiar faces around the office brewing coffee or making photocopies. The transition for new grad students will be the hardest. This program will at least give them the opportunity to make some connections in the department.”
The program is in its inaugural stages, with over 60 mentors and mentees for the fall term. But with social distancing measures, there are still restrictions regarding how events can be planned.
“We’re hoping to have a social orientation in the Grad Club if they allow us,” says Nau. “For the most part, we’re still trying to figure out how it’s all going to work, but we’re making the effort to stay positive.”
Rochelle Furtado, a health and rehabilitation sciences PhD candidate and the president of the department’s graduate student society, says they are planning to offer social events during September.
“We’re hoping to host some outdoor movie nights and fitness classes for new and returning students,” mentions Furtado. “All of this will be done while keeping six feet away. To be as inclusive as possible, we’re also hoping to host some virtual events within the department for students living off campus.”
Furtado advises new grads to take initiative and reach out to faculty and staff to begin networking from the get-go.
“Communication is important — especially when there are limited opportunities to meet in-person. Reaching out to staff and students in upper-year cohorts or contacting your grad council for advice are great ways to build connections within your department. It’s also a great way to find a supervisor that matches your needs as a student," says Furtado.
"Once you find one that fits, make sure to keep in touch and have frequent conversations about what your goals are, how often you want to meet virtually and what strategies are best for your success.”
Student are often under immense pressures to produce quality work under tight deadlines which often leaves them tired and anxious.
Master’s and PhD students are busy with their research and teaching assistant jobsall while making the conscious effort to socialize and build lasting connections.
Master’s candidate and Graduate Health Information Science Student Association co-president Laura Tomie says to be patient with yourself and not to get discouraged if things don’t get done according to schedule.
“We all like to have concrete ideas of what our future will look like, but with so much change happening so quickly, it can be disheartening if certain milestones aren’t completed when planned,” says Tomie. “Don’t be afraid to regularly re-evaluate what your capacity is and forgive yourself for not achieving your level of pre-pandemic productivity.”
This article is part of our annual Frosh Issue, read the full issue online.
