Comment Rules

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

Defamation. No comments that appear to be defamatory, derogatory or libelous.

Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Comments are approved manually and may take some time to show up on the site. All comments, as long as they follow the rules above, will be approved. We encourage all viewpoints and positive discussion.