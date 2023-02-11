The Cronyn Observatory will be celebrating the International Day of Women and Girls in Science this Saturday by hosting an all-genders-welcome public event, featuring panels, discussions and career stories from women in astronomy.
This year’s panel includes astronomy professor Els Peeters and science communicator at the Canadian Space Agency, Parshati Patel.
“The aim is to inspire young girls to pursue science and expose them to the idea of having a scientific career,” says Charmi Bhatt, a first-year astronomy PhD student and Cronyn Observatory’s outreach assistant.
“This event is inspired by the motivational theory of role modelling: we can’t be what we can’t see. We’re more motivated when we see someone else has done what we want to do.”
The International Day of Women and Girls in Science was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015, with hopes of promoting full and equal access to women in the scientific disciplines. The day is celebrated annually on Feb. 11.
Along with the panel discussions, the observatory will be hosting its first-ever costume contest, where the audience can attend dressed up as their favourite female scientist. The evening will also have trivia games, with an emphasis on inspiring girls and young women in the field of science.
The observatory’s Girls and Women in Astronomy event will be held on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m..
