I am confident that London has a cafe for everyone.
Visiting nine different cafes across the city has allowed me to see more of London than I ever have, try delicious food and drinks, as well as meet people with unbelievable amounts of passion and spirit for their work.
I wanted other students to read my reviews as a light source of entertainment, and hoped my recommendations would encourage them to venture beyond campus, support local businesses and connect with people in the community, just as I did.
Here is a more concise rundown of what you can expect at each of the cafes I visited, along with some insider tips and my reflections after the fact.
I began at Black Walnut, home of the “cruffin” and, in my opinion, the best black coffee and latte in London. The cafe is perfect if you want to catch up with a friend or meet with a group for an assignment in a homey setting alongside a handmade treat. That being said, I’ll admit that Black Walnut is not the best place to cram a last minute paper. With no wifi and a constant buzz of conversations, it may be hard to focus for some.
SAGA was my second stop on the hopping journey, a board game cafe that offers paninis, snacks and an impressive cocktail menu. The biggest selling factor is not the cafe’s menu, but rather the unique interactive element of playing games like Battleship and UNO in good company. SAGA is the ideal date night spot or girls night out.
As one of the five social enterprises of Youth Opportunities Unlimited, an organization which trains in-need youth in the community to build employable skills, YOU Made It is the place to be if you want your daily caffeine intake to have a positive community impact.. Its New York-style deli vibe is not the most comfortable to pull out your laptop and do work, but it does have decently quiet music and plenty of tables.
If you want a donut, look no further than Commonwealth. Delivered fresh to their downtown location every morning, the hand-cut and hand-decorated artisanal donuts are a rarity in London. It’s worth showing up at 9 a.m. to get the best selection. The location is super bright and energizing — a nice change of scenery to the dimly lit Weldon Library.
When I think of Locomotive Espresso, I get a warm, cozy feeling. Operating out of a beautiful brick house, being inside of Locomotive is like being inside someone's quaint cottage. The cafe offers an espresso shot with chocolate undertones that is just as tasty as it is as effective as a morning pick-me-up. I’d recommend Locomotive if you’re feeling a little home-sick and want to unplug from your studies, with its laptop free tables.
If you’re convinced that pastries can’t bring you tears of joy, you’ll be proved wrong at Happiness Cafe. I wish, more than anything, that I could relive my experience eating a croissant there for the first time. I know it may be hard to believe that you can find a croissant that good in London, but please, do yourself a favour and make the trek to Wellington St. to experience it for yourself. If you’re a fellow advocate of having dessert for breakfast, I promise their glass case full of sweet treats will not disappoint.
London Bicycle Cafe was next and probably the most out-of-the-ordinary. It’s not everyday when you’re greeted by a bunch of cycling equipment while walking into a cafe, but that’s exactly why London Bicycle Cafe is so charming. As a community hub for avid cyclists and a repair shop, London Bicycle Cafe is the ideal place to fuel up on some carbs during a long bike ride with a fresh bagel or pastry, get your bike fixed in record time, or even just to sit back and enjoy a coffee while you satisfy your curiosity for this hidden gem.
The multi-coloured walls and electric energy of Reset Social Cafe pairs perfectly with their flavour-packed food and juices. If you’re interested in clean eating, Reset should be your go-to lunch spot for salads, bowls and sandwiches made in-house. There’s no seating time limit – which makes the location awesome for day-long study sessions – but also means that most of the tables tend to fill up. If you’re going to vist, go on a weekday morning for better luck.
This brings me to Edgar and Joe’s, my final spot on the cafe hop and a perfect ending to the series, given it significantly stands out from the rest. It has a similar mission to YOU Made It, but instead offering training to those of all ages rather than just youth through their six-week “Hands on Hospitality” program. The employees at Edgar and Joe’s provided some of the most friendly service I’ve experienced, and my exchanges with them were ones I will remember for a long time to come.
Although I have always loved sipping on a coffee and enjoying the scenery at a cafe, I have come to realize that they are often more than just what meets the eye. They operate as a place of gathering with their own unique feel, as well as emphasize a sense of community through their different yet incredible background stories.
There are still a few cafes in London I’ve yet to try, so take this as your sign to do a cafe hop of your own and let me know your verdict.
