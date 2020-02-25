Poly and proud at Western

On Rayne’s first date with her boyfriend, she knew he’d just passed the 10-year mark with his other spouses.
At this point, the only sense of polyamory she had were images of religious cults or free-loving Californian hippies. And she was scared that she would be too jealous, seeing her partner dote on someone else.
The second-year studio arts major said her fears were common to people first opening themselves to more than one partner.
“One of my fears going into it … was that I’m not going to be the person. That’s something that’s pushed in our culture all the time, ‘the one,’” she says. “The idea that there could be more than one person being ‘the one’ is really scary, because then you think 'I’m not as valuable,' when that’s not true.”
Polyamory is when someone is openly in a relationship with more than one person at once. While monogamous couples find fulfillment in one person, polyamory can bring together any number of people.
While seeing a partner be romantic with another person can spur jealousy for monogamous people, polyamory is rooted in the idea of “compersion” — experiencing joy because somebody else is feeling joy.
“A good example [of compersion] is if your partner is having an intimate moment or a date night or whatever with another partner,” Rayne explains. “I’m really happy because my partner is having a good time and they’re enjoying that, so that makes me feel good.”
Her boyfriend — who has asked to be identified as Adam — was already 10 years into a relationship with his partner Bobby when Rayne was introduced to the couple. (Bobby’s name has been changed for privacy.)
Bobby and Adam had been looking for a third person to help them spice things up in the bedroom, but Adam and Rayne realized their connection was something deeper.
The pair stayed in touch even after Rayne turned down romantic advances a number of times. They spoke constantly — Adam would phone her on his breaks at work and she would go to him for advice. Finally, almost a year ago now, Rayne decided to take the leap of faith.
“I just felt so strongly for him and I had so many fears, but I knew that my emotions for him were stronger than the fears that I had,” she explains.
Every polyamorous relationship looks different, and, as Adam explains, they’re best understood as shapes.
Many polyamorous relationships look like a triangle, where three partners each have a relationship with each other. But Rayne’s relationship looks more like a hinge: while Adam is romantically involved with both Rayne and Bobby, Rayne and Bobby’s relationship is more familial — making Adam like a romantic fulcrum between the other two, or the centre point of a hinge.
Rayne explains there is still a lot of love between her and Bobby. They’re “metas” to each other: both romantically connected to the same person, but not connected on their own.
The throuple, a three-person couple, lives together with one large bed between them. But each plays a distinct role in the relationship. Adam supports his spouses with his job at a bank call centre, while Rayne spends a lot of time on her studies and Bobby acts as a homemaker. They use the term "spouses" for each other, even though the trio cannot legally get married.
They’re all adjusting to their lives together, setting boundaries with each other as they explore being poly for the first time. They agree that uninhibited levels of communication allow them to be honest about their comfort or spikes of jealousy.
“At first in polyamory, it really feels like you have to give so much. And once you settle down and get comfortable, you realize no, you get so much more,” Adam says. “Everybody already has a capacity for how much they’re able to put out there and [there’s] so much more when you have three people doing that.”
Adam never expected to be poly, but he was already intimately acquainted with the subject through his dad’s polyamorous relationship later in life.
His father’s spouse was experiencing medical issues and the couple was having trouble with tasks like keeping the house clean and enjoying each other’s company. A childhood friend of his wife joined their relationship, and Adam says they’ve been incredibly happy ever since.
“When you have responsibility and burden and challenge and it’s split between two people, it can be really easy to be like ‘you’re not caring,’” he says. “But when you split it up with three people, or four — or whatever your situation is because polyamory is a very flexible idea — it’s like a relationship that’s a community.”
Bobby even has a fourth member in mind for the hinge. Adam says they’ll probably need a bigger bed.
