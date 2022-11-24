Canadian singer-songwriter Delaney Jane will be performing her Juno-nominated discography at the Vanier Cup halftime show Saturday afternoon.
Jane has been featured on songs with numerous artists, including DVBBS and Flo Rida. She was nominated for the 2017 Juno Award for dance recording of the year for her collaboration with Adventure Club, “Limitless.”
She considers the upcoming performance at Western Alumni Stadium less of an opportunity to showcase her music and more to create the most amount of energy in the crowd she can in the short time allotted.
“I know there’s going to be students jumping and dancing and headbanging with me, I can’t wait to see it,” says Jane.
The singer, who now lives and produces her music in Los Angeles, says she is looking forward to being back in Ontario — close to Kitchener and Waterloo, where her family and close friends reside.
Although this is her first halftime show, it won’t be Jane’s first time at Western University. She recalls visiting Western back in her early twenties — when she was visiting one of her friends — and doing keg stands at house parties. She hopes to bring a similar “party-like” atmosphere to the crowd on Saturday, while also connecting with people on a deeper level.
“Anyone who has been to one of my shows knows that I love to come out in the crowd and meet as many people as possible,” she says. “For me, it’s always been about connecting with anyone who has been touched by, changed by or just loves to dance to my music — that’s why I do it.”
Jane believes making music by drawing on her childhood experiences. Since she was six, the artist has been journaling and writing poetry as an emotional outlet, after having experienced her parents splitting up and navigating their new lives apart.
These past poems, formative experiences and ideas inspired her to write much of her current music.
“I know what it’s like being in the darkness, I know what it means to not see the light,” she says. “Being a light for people through my music is really why I’m here … I have a song for everyone to relate to.”
Despite the community’s disappointment with the Mustangs season-ending loss in the Mitchell Bowl, Jane is certain there will be a good turnout for the game, with people celebrating the football season and coming together.
“I know that at the end of the day, it always comes down to the community created through sports,” she says.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest