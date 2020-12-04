We get it — you’re tired of eating the same granola bar for breakfast every day.
Fret not Mustangs, the Gazette is back with two recipes to improve your mornings and will actually make you excited to get out of bed.
Scrambled eggs have long been a student staple but, let’s face it, they get boring quickly. So, instead of eating the same eggs with salt and pepper, try out a version that’s cheesy, elevated and easy, or check out a brunch favourite — avocado toast — on a budget.
Three cheese, three herb scramble
Ingredients
2 eggs
2 tablespoons shredded Monterey Jack cheese
2 tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons shredded mozzarella cheese
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon milk
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
1 sprig fresh dill
Chives, for garnish
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk until well combined.
Add paprika, parsley, dill, salt and pepper to the mixture and whisk again for 15 seconds.
Place frying pan on stovetop at medium heat. Place butter into pan and melt.
Pour egg mixture onto frying pan. Stir consistently with a rubber spatula.
When the egg begins to harden, add cheeses to mix, continue stirring until eggs are fully cooked.
Plate and garnish with chives and an additional ½ sprig of dill.
Bargain Brunch
Ingredients
2 eggs
2 slices bread of choice
1 tablespoon milk
1 ripe avocado
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon dill, optional
Sprinkle of garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Chili flakes, garnish to taste
Directions
Toast bread, then butter. Save leftover butter.
Mash avocado, add the remaining butter in while mashing.
Mix dill, paprika, garlic powder and a pinch of salt with the mash.
In a small, separate bowl, whisk milk, egg, salt and pepper.
Place a medium-sized frying pan on stovetop over medium heat.
Pour egg mixture into pan, stirring constantly with a soft spatula.
Spread avocado mixture evenly on toast.
Once egg is well-cooked, add on top of mash.
Garnish with chili flakes, pepper and additional paprika or dried parsley flakes.
Enjoy your mornings with a fresh new take on breakfast!
