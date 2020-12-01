As exam season rapidly approaches, so does winter break and what better way to unwind after a hectic and stressful semester than with some cocktails?
But not just any cocktails — holiday cocktails. A visit to the LCBO and a bit of booze will go a long way as these three festive drinks will surely add a bit more zest to the classics we all know and love.
Gingerbread White Russian
Ingredients
3 ½ shots of Kahlua
3 tablespoon of milk
½ shot of vanilla vodka
Dash of ground ginger
Dash of ground cinnamon
Pinch of ground nutmeg
Instructions
Step one: In a glass, combine vodka along with the spices: ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg.
Step two: Add Kahlua and milk. Stir to combine the mixture.
Step three: To garnish, sprinkle a dash of cinnamon on top, use a small gingerbread cookie or a cinnamon stick.
Spiked Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Ingredients
2 shots of peppermint flavoured vodka
1 cup of milk
2 tablespoons of hot chocolate powder
Instructions
Step one: In a saucepan, add milk and stir on medium to low heat.
Step two: Once the milk is hot enough for your liking, add two tablespoons of the hot chocolate mix. Adjust depending on the mix’s directions and personal preference. Stir to combine.
Step three: Once you have finished making the hot chocolate, pour into a mug of your choosing. Next, add one and a half shots of peppermint vodka to the mixture. Stir.
Step four: Stir with a candy cane for garnish and flavour. The Gazette also recommends adding whipped cream on top.
Eggnog Martini
Ingredients
2 ounces of pre-made eggnog
1 ½ ounces of vanilla vodka
1 ounce of hazelnut liqueur
Instructions
Step one: In a martini shaker add vodka, liqueur and eggnog.
Step two: Shake until thoroughly combined. Strain mixture into a chilled glass.
Step three: For garnish, add a dash of nutmeg and cinnamon on top.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest