If you’re on TikTok, chances are, you’ve seen the wraps that fold over themselves to provide the perfect flavour balance in each bite.
Quarantine cooking is back and here to teach you how to make two different styles of these delicious wraps.
First, we’ll create a breakfast wrap akin to the Tim Hortons Farmer’s wrap. Then, we’ll tackle a quesadilla that’s bursting with balanced flavours and can help clean out your fridge.
Bountiful Breakfast Wrap
Ingredients
1 egg
1 tortilla
6-7 tater tots or 1 hash brown
¼ cup cheese
1 tablespoon mayo
1 teaspoon sriracha sauce
1 breakfast sausage patty or 2 strips bacon, optional
Instructions
Set knife at centre of tortilla. Slice halfway down, leaving one half intact.
Scramble one egg.
Prepare hash brown or tater tots and protein as per instructions on the packaging.
Mix together sriracha sauce and mayo.
Place the tortilla on the same pan that was used for the egg for 30 seconds. Flip and remove.
Visualize your wrap as quadrants. Spread mayo mix to the left of the slice on the tortilla. Then, place tater tots on the quadrant above. To the right, place eggs. Then to the right of that, place cheese. If using protein, place in the same quadrant as cheese.
Fold wrap over itself three times, then place on the pan. Cook for approximately one minute over medium heat on each side.
Kitchen Sink Buffalo Quesadilla
Ingredients
½ cup cooked chicken strips
¼ cup sliced avocado
¼ cup diced tomatoes or can substitute with salsa
2 tablespoons diced bell peppers
2 tablespoons diced onions
¼ cup cheese
2 tablespoons hot sauce
1 tablespoon melted butter
1 tablespoon ranch dressing
Instructions
Set knife at centre of tortilla. Slice halfway down, leaving one half intact.
Mix together hot sauce and melted butter.
Oil a medium-sized pan and place over medium heat. Cook diced bell peppers and diced onions until slightly browned.
Remove vegetables from the pan and place on the plate.
Visualize your wrap as quadrants. Spread sauces to the left of the slice on the tortilla. Then, place cooked vegetables and chicken on the quadrant above. To the right, place avocado and tomato. Then, to the right of that, place cheese.
Fold wrap over itself three times, then place on the pan. Cook for approximately one minute over medium heat on each side.
These wraps are just as easy as they look and make for a quick and filling meal for any Mustang on the go — even if that just means the trek from your kitchen to your bedroom.
