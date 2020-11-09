Midterm season is in full swing, but this year students can’t study in coffee shops the same way they used to. So, this week on quarantine cooking, we’re tackling a student favourite: coffee.
The art of coffee is difficult to master, so instead of teaching you how to make your actual coffee, we’ll focus on easy syrups that’ll elevate your drink in under 10 minutes — you won't need to splurge on a $10 Starbucks drink anymore.
On today's menu: simple syrup, the base of coffee additive; pumpkin spice sauce, vanilla syrup and mocha sauce. As a bonus for non-coffee drinkers, we'll end with easy apple cider, so you’ll have plenty to choose from when you reach for your next 1 a.m. comfort drink.
Simple syrup
Ingredients:
1 cup of water
1 cup of white sugar, or brown for the pumpkin spice sauce
Instructions:
Step 1: On high heat, bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan.
Step 2: Turn heat down to low and slowly add in sugar while mixing with a large spoon.
Step 3: Mix until sugar is completely dissolved and liquid is clear.
Vegan pumpkin spice sauce
Ingredients:
1 cup of brown sugar simple syrup
¼ cup of pumpkin puree
2 tablespoons of vanilla oat milk
2 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice
Instructions:
Step 1: In a saucepan on low heat, whisk all ingredients together for approximately 3 minutes.
Step 2: Strain syrup through a mesh strainer or nut milk bag to remove any pulp.
Step 3: Serve 4 tablespoons per 250ml of coffee or chai. Refrigerate any leftovers in a mason jar for up to two weeks.
Pro-tip: While not vegan, if you can’t find any pumpkin puree, substitute for ½ cup condensed milk and remove oat milk.
Two ingredient vanilla syrup
Ingredients:
1 cup of simple syrup
1 tablespoon of vanilla extract
Instructions:
Step 1: In a small saucepan, combine simple syrup and vanilla extract on medium heat. Bring to a boil while stirring every 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 2: Enjoy in any coffee or tea, at a 3 tablespoon per 250ml ratio and refrigerate in any container for up to two months.
Poor man’s mocha sauce
Ingredients:
1 cup of simple syrup
½ cup of hot chocolate powder
3 tablespoons of coffee or espresso powder — espresso powder will have more caffeine
Instructions:
Step 1: In a small saucepan, combine ingredients on medium heat. Stir until smooth and powders have dissolved completely.
Step 2: Enjoy in coffee at a 3 tablespoon per 250ml ratio or mix in milk at a 5 tablespoon per 250ml ratio. Refrigerate in any container for up to two weeks.
Easy spiced cider
Ingredients:
1L apple juice
8 cinnamon sticks
4 teaspoons ground cloves
2 teaspoons nutmeg
2 tablespoons ground allspice
1 orange, sliced — optional
Whipped cream to garnish
Instructions
Step 1: In a large pot, combine all ingredients except whipped cream on medium heat. Simmer for approximately 5 minutes while stirring occasionally.
Step 2: Filter through a mesh strainer or nut milk bag to remove orange slices, cinnamon sticks and any large granules of spice.
Step 3: Serve in large mugs with whipped cream and cinnamon sticks to garnish. Refrigerate leftovers for up to two weeks, reheat in the microwave for 30 seconds.
These drinks make a perfect study break to keep you warm through the chilly exam season.
