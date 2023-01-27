The “green comet” will fly by Earth for the first time in 50,000 years this Saturday and you can catch a glimpse at Western’s Cronyn Observatory.
The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) — nicknamed for its green hue — is only barely visible with the naked eye, but it is viewable with binoculars or a very small telescope. It was first discovered by the Zwicky Transient Facility in March 2022.
“They were looking for changes in the night sky,” says Paul Wiegert, a professor in the department of physics and astronomy. “They discovered that there was this comet where there wasn't one before.”
The comet is currently travelling through northern skies, and is expected to exhibit its brightest magnitude in early February.
According to Wiegert, the green colour of the comet comes from its composition. Comets usually exhibit a blue or white hue, but this one is green because “as the comet gets closer to the sun …, it starts to vaporize,” says Wiegert. It contains a molecule called dicarbon that glows green, giving the comet its unique shade.
Its close proximity to the Earth is another one of the comet’s unique qualities. “It's getting a little bit closer to us than most comets,” said Wiegert. “Not dangerously close, but it's close enough that it's greater than usual.”
Free viewing of the comet will take place at Western University’s Cronyn Observatory on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and is open to the public.
