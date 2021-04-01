Read our full spoof issue here

Welcome to the Gazette's annual Spoof Issue! All of these articles are fun and satire, so don't take them seriously. Or do, we can't control you.

Students love Meisha

We begin our show tonight with some breaking news: Alan Shepard, president of Western University, is in fact the person in the video announcements, not the dog.

Gazette endorses jalapeno cheddar

Editorial: Gazette endorses Spoke jalapeno cheddar with herb and garlic as supreme bagel While this article is a part of our annual Spoof Issue, this editorial very much represents the real opinions of the Gazette's editorial board.

Gucci or goodbye

Administrators were very disappointed to see students in their pyjamas on Zoom and have become fearful that students behaving like human beings might damage Ivey’s prestigious international reputation.

Campus is a "love free" zone

Western bans couples from campus, cites ‘sensitivity to lonely, single students’ In an email to students, Western University president Alan Shepard detailed his plans to make campus a “love free” zone, after surveys found an increase in student loneliness due to the pandemic.

Goose-petting, anyone?

Just checking in …

Students' mental health significantly improved following Western's check-in email With the incredible response to Western's last mental health message, the university has made plans to send them out on a weekly basis.

Now in technicolour

President Fakirani says USC’s official colour is blue-red, not purple Fakirani explained the colour purple is mixed using equal parts blue and red, whereas the USC logo colour, #4F2784, has significantly more blue than red

Where is Middlesex College anyways?

BREAKING: Sophs just as lost on campus as frosh Hundreds of frosh and sophs are arriving late to class, with no knowledge of where any building is on campus.

See who takes home the title

+2 Judges crown Western Eateries champion with Purple Apron Top food connoisseurs come to London to find Western's best eatery through a tournament bracket.

These geese are not happy

Western’s geese speak out against return to in-person classes Western University's Canada geese had little impediment to their roaming this year. But, with the university's plan to reopen in September, the geese aren't pleased.

This is a serious matter

Western students take open-book exams extremely seriously Clicking onto the “tests & quizzes” tab on OWL, students nervously await the release of …

Degrees of separation

2000's nostalgia

Western introduces Webkinz therapy pet program Western Student Experience is launching a new mental health program through the early-2000s …

Rags to riches

Hip with the kids

Rick McGhie abandons ‘dead white guy’ tunes, to start rapping The decision follows after McGhie realized most students simply lack the social capital to enjoy the same outdated tunes every week.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder

Western to require student headshots for admissions "It’s important for us to keep up our reputation of having attractive students,” said president Alan Shepard.

Join the clubhouse!

Western converts Thames Hall into Hasenfratz Family Bunk-House residence Western University is opening a new residence, the Hasenfratz Family Bunk-House, which is gaining rave reviews from students on campus

Yop me mama

Wandering in a winter wonderland

UC Hill converted to ‘traybogganing’ venue Students can now sled on UC hill with the new renovations made by the university.

Renegade

Returning grads confused by TikTok dances at club “I only heard ‘Mr. Brightside’ once that night. It kind of threw me off my game,” says returning grad after a night out filled with TikTok dances.

Exceeding gathering limits

Western cracks down on geese not social distancing After several warnings, Western University levied action against geese violating physical distancing requirements, banning them from campus for the foreseeable future.

"Get out your chequebooks, because we're coming for you," the Mayor warned campus geese.