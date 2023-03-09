The USC’s Gender Equality Network held their annual “US-She Day” event, a celebration in honour of International Women’s Day, featuring keynote speakers, drag performances and panel discussions.
This year’s theme, “Women and Freedom,” was explored intricately by the keynote speaker, Ziyana Kotadia, a fifth-year global gender studies at Huron University College and former USC vice-president university affairs.
Kotadia said the concept of womanhood is contested and can be difficult to identify with for some people, due to its association with patriarchy and the gender binary.
“Freedom under patriarchy isn’t really possible for women if we’re constantly navigating a culture where all our decisions, and every choice we make, is mediated through broader institutionalized sexism,” said Kotadia.
As a cisgender and queer person, Kotadia said the COVID-19 pandemic allowed her to reflect about what it means to identify as a woman.
“I started thinking about identifying as a woman as a critical and conscious choice to be in community with a group of people, rather than just defaulting to it because of the body I was born into, or because my body is read as a woman,” said Kotadia.
Kotadia’s speech was followed by an intermission where some attendees took the time to visit booths on the first floor of the University Community Centre, so they could partake in activities like bracelet-making, take some stickers home and share what they love about being a woman on a sticky-note wall.
Attendees returned to two high-energy drag performances from Brattery Acid and Galaxy Rose — who performed an empowering set of songs each including “Women” by Kesha, “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus and “Woman’s World” by Cher. The event got the intimate crowd clapping and cheering.
The day concluded with a panel of four speakers who discussed women’s right to freedom from a personal and global perspective.
Norma Coates, an associate professor who holds a joint appointment in the Faculty of Music and Faculty of Information and Media Studies, spoke about teaching students to think critically about the media, and representation of women in the media.
“Some of those shows are fairly good and representative of the whole population, most of them are not,” said Coates. “That’s one of the things I talk to my students about, ‘do you see yourself on TV?’”
Alison Konrad, an Ivey Business School professor, discussed the perception of women in the workforce. She highlighted a Gender Equality Global Report that raised some concerns for her. The study found that within Canadian companies, seven were headed by a chief executive officer named Michael, compared to only six headed by women.
Konrad admitted that although many business schools are not in the forefront of progressive thinking, they've made progress. She has looked at the attitudes towards women in leadership and says it’s only going one direction: up.
“We can’t do that without getting men on our side too,” said Coates in agreement with Konrad. “They’re not going to want to give up their positions, but if they see the added benefit to be proved to everyone, that’s it.”
By the end of the panel, Coates shared a pearl of wisdom for the audience: look for mentors in the women you admire.
“If there’s a woman in a position you admire, ask her for coffee,” said Coates. “It’s important to hear from people who have been where you are, where you want to go or who are similar to you. If you’re working with a mentor, they’re probably someone who has weathered those ups and downs.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest