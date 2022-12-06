Renting can be a headache, especially when provincial, municipal and federal housing laws coincide — and it's your first time.
No matter which neighbourhood you’re living in, you need to know your rights. The Gazette has compiled five major things you should know as a tenant.
You have a legal right to a bedroom window
As per section 4.8.8 of London’s Property Standards by-law, dining rooms, living rooms and bedrooms must have at least one window or skylight. The city also mandates natural light totalling five per cent of living room or dining room floor areas, and 2.5 per cent of bedroom floor area.
Rent increases
Landlords can raise rent 12 months after the last increase or when a tenant leaves or comes in. Landlords must also provide tenants with written notice of the increase a minimum of 90 days prior.
Each year, the provincial government sets a cap for rent increases. For 2023, the Ontario government set the maximum rent increase to 2.5 per cent.
Landlords cannot discriminate on protected grounds … with one exception
The Ontario Human Rights Code shields individuals from discrimination on the protected grounds of age, race, citizenship, ethnic origin, disability, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation and more.
But residence owners still can legally restrict accommodation to “male-only” or “female-only.” The OHRC further specifies that transgender individuals can live in the residence that is in accordance to their lived gendered identity, but no information is provided about non-binary or gender nonconforming people.
Your bird, fish, cat, dog or other pet can stay
Leases cannot prohibit you from having a pet where you’re living, as per section 14 of the Residential Tenancies Act. If there is a “no pets” clause, that provision is void.
The only exception is for accommodations listed as condos, though most student rentals are classified as houses or apartments.
To protect both tenants and landlords from pets, rules exist regarding allergies, harassment and excessive damage.
Smoke alarms
Landlords are legally obligated to adhere to the Ontario Fire Code and the Fire Protection and Prevention Act. Depending on what type of housing you’re in and how many people you live with, the number of required smoke alarms and placement differ.
Renters can request an inspection by the London Fire Department to ensure their building is in compliance with all fire regulations.
