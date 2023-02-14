Navigating sexual and reproductive services at university can be tricky, but there’s programs on and off-campus available for support.
Student Health and Wellness at Western University offers services for students in need of support. Faculty and staff at Western can receive care from the school’s Family Practice Clinic located in Thames Hall.
The clinic’s general practitioner physicians offer many sexual and reproductive health services, including sexually transmitted infection testing, pap tests, family planning counselling and birth control. The clinic also provides counselling and vaccinations for human papillomavirus and Hepatitis A and B. Student Health does not employ gynecologists, but its physicians can refer students to specialists if required.
Sarah You, an HBA1 student at the Ivey Business School, says she had a positive experience at Western’s sexual health services.
You has received a variety of services from Student Health — STI tests, birth control pills and the HPV vaccine — and recalls it was straightforward. She felt well-informed throughout the process.
“The experience of getting my first [birth control] prescription was very smooth,” says You. “The doctor was walking me through the options and discussing each of them. They have been doing great for me and I've been using them ever since.”
Oral contraceptives — known as birth control pills — are covered under Western’s student health insurance plan, PurpleCare. The insurance plan covers 80 per cent of the cost of prescription medications, including contraceptives.
Contraceptives that are a part of the health plan include Plan B, a drug used to prevent pregnancy the day after sex by blocking ovulation, fertilization or fertilized egg implantation and intrauterine devices.
Although Student Health has a variety of available services, it only offers medical abortions. It does not offer surgical abortions.
Medical abortions involve a pill called Mifegymiso, a combination of two drugs called Mifepristone and Misoprostol. A medical abortion has a 95 to 98 per cent effective rate. The pill is free for women in Ontario with a valid provincial health card, and can be taken within 10 weeks after the first day of one’s last menstrual period.
Surgical abortions involve the removal of the embryo or fetal tissue from the uterus. These types of abortions can be offered up until the 24th week of pregnancy. Western students seeking a surgical abortion can receive one at Victoria Hospital, located in South London.
Miller, a third-year psychology student who the Gazette is not identifying to protect her identity, has received two abortions at Victoria Hospital. After confirming the pregnancy at Student Health’s clinic with a urine sample, Miller decided to terminate. She spoke to one of the on-campus doctors who gave her a sheet with information for the women's health clinic at Victoria Hospital.
Receiving an abortion at the Pregnancy Options Program clinic takes several steps. Patients must book an appointment with a doctor to discuss options and attend an initial clinic visit for an ultrasound to learn about the process.
During her first appointment, Miller says she was told about the abortion process, including the recovery, birth control and available social support.
“The staff at Victoria Hospital did an excellent job of making me feel safe, comfortable and validated in my decision,” says Miller. “I was thoroughly informed every step of the way and treated with kindness and compassion.”
Miller recommends students to book an appointment with Western’s Student Health services if they are considering seeking support.
“Although I had a lovely experience at Victoria Hospital, it’s an experience that I would have rather not endured,” she says. “Birth control can be expensive. Take advantage of your student health benefits while you have them.”
