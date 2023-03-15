This Saturday evening will mark the return of the African Students’ Association’s Culture Showcase at Wolf Performance Hall, exploring African traditions with students modelling traditional African attire.
Dancers will take the stage with vibrant coloured lighting to match their bright attire, according to organizers. This is the first time the showcase has been performed in-person since its last-minute cancellation in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
The event is sponsored by Western University’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Office, with additional help from local Black-owned businesses. The theme of the showcase, “Return to Eden,” is based around creating a space where students can tap back into their roots. But co-president of the ASA and fourth-year medical science student, Feyi Ogunsanya, encourages students of all backgrounds to attend.
“The culture show is not just a show for Africans. It's not just a show for Black people,” she says. “It's a show for anybody that wants to learn more about the diverse parts of what it actually means to be African, because it's not a monolith.”
The event is set up to take the audience through the different regions of Africa. It will start with belly-dancing representing North Africa, and continue with cultural performances from East, Central, West and South Africa.
A fashion show will conclude the event, displaying all of the performers’ outfits to a mix of modern and traditional African music.
Tumi Olaoye, fourth-year biology student and the showcase’s creative director, says expressing African culture to the student body provides them with a voice that’s not usually present.
“[Africa] is a place of richness, culture and tradition,” she says. “I feel we African students on campus are embodying that in the show, the performances and the work that's going into the show. We want to show people that African culture [and] African art is worth celebrating.”
The event starts Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Wolf Performance Hall. Tickets are available for sale through the USC storefront for $30.
