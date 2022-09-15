OWeek came to an end on Saturday, topped off with an exciting performance from rapper and singer Bryce Vine.
Vine opened the closing concert with his song “Glamorama” to a roaring crowd on the Health Science field.
The rapper continued to show off his versatile range as a seasoned performer throughout the the show. In the middle of his set, he performed one of his hit songs “Empty Bottles,” appearing to have as much fun as the energetic audience.
The crowd clapped and sang along to Vine’s performance, drawing him back onto the stage for an encore song “Stay” before the stage’s lights shut down the event, officially ending Orientation Week.
Coye Sanders — known by the stage name Koi — opened for Vine, starting his set with his song “all of that.” His laid-back rap style attracted a modestly-sized crowd before Vine took stage.
Sanders paired up with Nicholas De Souza, a Western University alumnus from the Don Wright Faculty of Music, who played the saxophone. De Souza accompanied Sanders’ performance, giving life to the artist’s songs.
The concert was a perfect way to cap off OWeek’s closing ceremonies, which featured speeches from OWeek organizers and the University Students’ Council executive team. The teams came on stage to give thanks to those who made this OWeek a success.
“Thank you to all of the sophs and first years for showing so much love to myself, the executive team [and] everyone at the USC,” said USC president Ethan Gardner. “We are so appreciative at how much you guys have loved this week.”
The soph teams also presented short performances of their cheers with choreographed dances. The music sophs’ team performance was one of the highlights of the night with their parody medley of popular songs.
Ultimately, closing ceremonies was a love letter to the sophs and OWeek organizers.
