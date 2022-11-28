There's nothing that gets me in the holiday spirit more than cuddling up on the couch with hot chocolate and watching a Christmas movie while it’s snowing outside. But this time, I traded my flat screen for the stage — and I’ll never go back.
Elf: The Musical, at London’s Grand Theatre, featured amazing singing, witty jokes, well-performed choreography and state-of-the-art sets.
An adaption of the 2003 film Elf starring Will Ferrell, the musical follows the story of Buddy the Elf, who comes to the realization that he’s a human. He then goes on a journey to find his father who has no Christmas spirit — spreading holiday spirit and happiness to everyone he meets.
At first, I was nervous Buddy the Elf — Izad Etemadi — would not live up to Ferrell’s portrayal of the character in the movie. But I don’t think a better Buddy could have been casted.
While Buddy can be a slightly irritating character due to his childish nature, Etemadi gave a stand-out performance with phenomenal vocals and a perfect annoying-yet-loveable portrayal.
The sets featured light-up roofs, cut-outs of New York City and even falling artificial snow — it was a set like nothing I’ve seen from the Grand before.
The cast was made up of children and adults who played elves and New Yorkers, with a live orchestra performing each of the songs. Aadin Church played the two opposite roles of Santa Claus and the Scrooge-like, workaholic boss of Buddy’s father. He played both roles phenomenally.
While most of the acting and the songs were impressive, it was the tiny details that really brought the musical to life. Whether it be Buddy’s candy cane socks, or the added holiday scarf Buddy’s dad wore when he finally felt the Christmas spirit — it was these small parts that made the show just a bit more magical.
With 22,000 tickets sold since the musical’s debut, the Grand Theatre added five more performance days for Elf: The Musical — and I wish I could see it again for the first time.
Tickets are on sale now on the Grand’s website, and the show is running until Dec. 31.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest