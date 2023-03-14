Andrea Menard brings a one-of-a-kind performance to the Grand Theatre — she calls it a rubaboo.
Rubaboo: A Métis Cabaret with Andrea Menard gets its name from rubaboo stew and is true to its Métis namesake, as the performance was like the process of creating a stew on stage. Using the four elements of water, wind, earth and fire, Menard takes the audience through a mixture of traditional cultural elements, including Métis instruments, songs and storytelling.
Menard uses the 90-minute cabaret to tell her life story. Everything from her own personal experiences to songs sent to her by ancestors are used as ingredients for this performance. Menard would reference the boiling stew pot at the front of the stage to visually illustrate how she was creating her rubaboo.
The songs touched on reconciliation, unity and perseverance. They varied from profond to comedic in tone, from a ballad about residential schools, to a tale about getting in trouble with the law for killing a Canada goose.
The performance consisted of four performers who skillfully sang in three languages — the native Métis language, French and English.
But for a cabaret, I was left disappointed with the lack of dances. I felt the performers had to focus on playing their instruments and singing for most of the time, rather than on the traditional dances I was hoping for going in.
Overall, Rubaboo is an impactful performance which addresses issues traditionally left out of mainstream Canadian history, specifically about the Métis. Menard expertly walks the audience through the importance of the Métis reclaiming their identity, and ideas on how to properly reconcile with Canada through an all-encompassing theatrical production.
Rubaboo is on the Grand Theatre stage until March 25, and tickets can be purchased on the Grand’s website.
