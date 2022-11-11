Going into Mixtape, I had no idea what to expect. I didn’t fully understand what the Grand Theatre’s website meant about an “audio visual experience” or how one woman could perform a whole show.
I was worried at first that the show wasn’t going to stand up to other performances at the Grand — and was I ever wrong.
Mixtape was not just entertainment. It was an experience.
The show tells the true coming-of-age story of Zorana Sadiq — who is also the performer — a Pakistani woman who faced various struggles throughout her life, from racism to an estranged mother. Mixtape was filled with relatable content of losing oneself, failing passions and strained family ties.
The production was centred around sound. Sadiq transformed the stage into a platform where she engaged the audience in love, laughter, sadness, anxiety and hope. At one moment the audience would be laughing, and the next it would be silent with anticipation.
“Mixtape is, at its essence, a life through someone's ears. It's a bit like showing someone a photo album. But in this show, instead of showing you a photo album, I play you and give you a sense of the sounds that make up a life,” said Sadiq.
Sadiq explored sound through her funny and relatable comments, musical vocals, the power of the heartbeat and using classical music pieces.
Sadiq wrote the play herself, saying the pandemic allowed her to have the time to fully devote herself to it.
“I had this obsession and idea of maybe writing something about my real preoccupation with sound for many years,” says Sadiq. “When the pandemic hit, I was like, ‘if I'm gonna have a couple of months at home, maybe I'll just get to it.’”
This performance was unlike any other I’ve seen before. During the entire performance, Sadiq only used two props on stage — a wooden chair and double speaker cassette player — and the show didn’t need anything else.
The intense storyline, relatable content and the strategic use of audio and visual effects kept the audience engaged the entire time. I didn’t see a single person leave the theatre for the entire 95 minutes.
Mixtape is performed in the Grand’s Auburn Stage, which is a smaller, more intimate environment. This stage allowed Sadiq to be directly involved with the audience, as she would pose questions for spectators to answer, and then incorporate them into the production. The show is a special type of performance that brings a whole new dimension to the theatre.
Tickets for Mixtape are currently on the Grand Theatre’s website until Nov. 13.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest