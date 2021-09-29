Science behind: weird pandemic dreams

Bugs crawling up your arms. Being chased by dinosaurs. Levitating above a funeral. These are just a few dreams people have been having during the coronavirus pandemic — and you’re not alone if yours are just as bizarre.
Sleep researchers have found that COVID-19 caused a shift in how we sleep and for how long, with one study finding there was a 35 per cent increase in dream recall. In North America, the average person slept 45 minutes later than they normally would — allowing our brains to remember our dreams better.
“The pandemic was a world-wide dreaming event. You just saw this incredible explosion in dreams partly because people were having more vivid dreams and dreaming them often and remembering them more,” says Sharon Silwinski, a Faculty of Information and Media Studies professor.
“It’s partly because things slowed down so much in the pandemic and people were not having to get up and run to work,” said Silwinski. “There was a bit more time to get up slowly and think about what happened and where one had gone in the middle of the night.”
Sleep is governed through two systems: homeostasis and circadian. Homeostasis is internal, governing how you sleep and if you need more. Circadian is external, a 24-hour cycle that is synchronized with a master clock in the brain, influenced by environmental cues like light.
The systems work independently, but are interlocked.
Inactivity affects the homeostasis system, as the body doesn't get as tired from a lack of movement. Overstimulation affects the circadian system and the blue light from your devices suppresses melatonin.
“There was not a lot of external stimulus in lockdown in particular that allowed for people to pay attention to what was happening in their minds and there was a lot to process, and that’s what dreams are about,” Silwinski explains.
Silwinski, along with Western University FIMS alumni Erin MacIndoe Sproule and Andrew Braun, have partnered with the Museum of London in the United Kingdom and the department of Psychosocial Studies at Birkbeck, University of London to create The Guardians of Sleep podcast.
The podcast discusses how COVID-19 has affected the dreams of individuals living in London, England. Silwinski and the museum received over 500 responses and spoke to 50 individuals.
And while there are symbol interpretation guides for people to interpret their own dreams, Silwinski explains that based on every individual’s different cultural and personal experiences, there are no universal symbols within the dreams themselves.
“My approach is that every one of us has a complex history and memory and any given image relates to one’s history and memories,” she says. “[Dreams are] a kind of seismograph for emotions, very subtle emotional conflicts and they transform those emotions into images to process what happened.”
While these dreams may feel odd or disturbing, there is a way to minimize them. The Sleep Foundation suggests creating and sticking to a consistent sleep cycle, unplugging 30 minutes before going to bed and capping naps at 20 minutes to have a better night’s sleep. If you change your sleep schedule, don’t do it drastically — change a maximum of one to two hours a night.
“The worldwide turn towards the interest in dreaming is so exciting for me,” Silwinski says. “And apart from the devastation of the pandemic, this is one thing that made me happy.”
