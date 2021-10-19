Alexandra Miraples, a second-year nursing student, was looking forward to Second Year Welcome Week but there was one problem.
“I had to go to UCC to get a wristband [for the event] and I had no idea how to get there because I’d never been to UCC,” says Miraples.
“You hear so many people talk about the university experience of being on campus and how much they miss it,” she continues. “As a second-year, it’s hard to kind of relate to that because you don’t exactly have that same experience of being on campus your first year.”
A quarter of Western University courses had in-person components and the school maintained its guaranteed residence spot for first-year students in the 2020-21 academic year. Western also saw first-year enrolment from Ontario high schools increase by almost 30 per cent to 4,900 students.
Miraples lived at home during her first semester and then moved to an off-campus house for her in-person lab second semester. She always went straight back home after class, never interacting with any classmates. It’s a feeling that Maaheen Khan, a second-year English student, is also familiar with.
Khan lived off-campus during her first year and had three in-person tutorials that were eventually moved online in October.
“I didn’t like the experience at all,” says Khan. “There was no one to talk to and I didn’t make any friends because how can you talk to [and] make friends with someone if the seats are bolted down and you’re wearing a mask?”
Isabella Lu, a second-year computer science student, on the other hand, lived in residence last year. She feels her on-campus experience gives her a slight advantage over other second-years — she doesn’t get lost as often.
Being on campus this year “wasn’t a huge surprise to me,” says Lu. “I kind of knew how things were gonna go. I think that was definitely helpful.”
Both Miraples and Khan say that choosing not to live in residence during their first year was a very difficult decision.
“Off the bat, it was pretty obvious and evident at that point in time that there wasn’t going to be a proper first year experience,” explains Khan. “There was just so much uncertainty — I couldn’t in my brain justify dropping so much money to live in residence and have all this uncertainty.”
The Middlesex-London Health Unit recorded 204 coronavirus cases linked to nine Western student residence outbreaks in March 2020. Most campus buildings and services were shut down by early April and students in residence were encouraged to move out early.
But Lu still feels like she missed out on important parts of the traditional university experience.
“[In-person] OWeek seems like a lot of fun,” says Lu. “There’s a bunch of Western culture — with the fact that Western is a very social school — where I didn’t get to experience because of COVID, which is kind of sad.”
Miraples and Khan feel hopeful that this school year will be a more positive experience for them.
“This year is so much better because campus is so alive,” says Khan. “It’s definitely not as lonely and actually kind of fun. I do like it a lot.”
