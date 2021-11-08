Here’s a question you’ve probably never asked: what’s it like to shower on Western University’s campus?
Well, it depends on your shower of choice — you might like the retro vibes of the Elborn College washroom or maybe you prefer the classy Richard Ivey Building.
As your official student newspaper, we tested five public showers on campus so you don’t have to. The Gazette scored each shower out of 25 based on their water pressure, temperature, privacy, cleanliness and esthetic.
5. Elborn College – Total Score: 11/25
- Water pressure: 3/5
- Temperature: 0/5
- Privacy: 1/5
- Cleanliness: 3/5
- Esthetic: 4/5
A shower at Elborn College is not recommended.
The water is freezing — it doesn’t matter how long or hard you keep turning that “hot water” dial, the hot water is never coming.
The centre of each shower is extremely rusty. The washroom itself is a bit hard to find and for good reason — it’s located deep within the first floor of the building, up a small flight of stairs.
At least the washroom has an abandoned, retro vibe to it.
4. Claudette MacKay-Lassonde Pavilion – Total Score: 13/25
- Water pressure: 1/5
- Temperature: 2/5
- Privacy: 3/5
- Cleanliness: 4/5
- Esthetic: 3/5
Is this the worst shower on campus? No. Is this the best shower on campus? Also no.
The water pressure of the Claudette MacKay-Lassonde Pavilion shower can be best described as a very weak drizzle. The shower is kept on by a button that needs to be continuously pressed — meaning that while the water itself is warm, you will be left cold most of the time because the shower turns off every minute.
This single shower is in a spacious, locked stall along with a curtain inside. But the door of the stall is rather low — leaving you wondering if a tall stranger could peek in at any time.
3. Support Services Building – Total Score: 19/25
- Water pressure: 5/5
- Temperature: 5/5
- Privacy: 2/5
- Cleanliness: 4/5
- Esthetic: 3/5
The Support Services building is built into a hill, which makes this first floor shower tricky to find. When you enter the front entrance of the building, you are actually on the fourth floor — take the elevator at the end of the hall to get to the first floor.
This is a great shower choice overall and it only scores low in one category: privacy. It’s in an open-concept washroom with only a curtain.
The Support Services Building shower is for those who like to live life on the edge.
2. Western Centre for Public Health and Family Medicine – Total Score: 23/25
Water pressure: 5/5
Temperature: 5/5
Privacy: 5/5
Cleanliness: 3/5
Esthetic: 5/5
Green is one of the trendiest colours this season and that’s what the Western Centre for Public Health and Family Medicine washroom is all about.
This single shower is located on the second floor of the building in an extremely spacious, locked stall. It scored perfect in almost every category and even has an adjustable water pressure setting on the showerhead — from “massage” to “spray.”
But the showerhead is quite low and it was the most noticeably unclean of the Western public showers, which, by Western standards, just means a hair or two on the wall.
1. Richard Ivey Building – Total Score: 25/25
Water pressure: 5/5
Temperature: 5/5
Privacy: 5/5
Cleanliness: 5/5
Esthetic: 5/5
It’s the crème de la crème, the pinnacle and what you’ve been waiting this whole article for: the Richard Ivey Building shower.
The overall vibe of this spotless basement washroom is luxury. From the marble countertop to the deep and rich wood stalls — you’ll feel like you are showering in a five-star hotel.
This shower is perfect — some may even say it’s worth paying $25,200 in tuition for.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest