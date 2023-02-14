You picked out the outfit, you got the reservation, but you’re missing one thing: fragrance. You need to make a good impression, but you don’t want to come off too strong — literally.
Perfumes and colognes are some of the most commonly used accessories by humans. They’ve been worn from as far back as ancient Egypt — Cleopatra was known to use perfumes, especially when seducing her suitors.
Fragrances are an essential tool in forming intimate relationships — if you smell good, you look good. Almost everyone has their go-to scent, but why are some fragrances more popular, and which are worth trying?
Often it comes down to the individual notes within the fragrance itself. Those particular scents that humans just can’t get enough of.
And for those of you who wear Axe… it’s time to stop.
Musk
If you are looking to make an impression on a first date, musk will certainly help you along.
Initially created from the sex gland secretion of the Tibetan musk deer, Musk has an irresistible and powerful quality that humans cannot get enough of. Musk is so popular because of its complex aroma, which has many different notes.
In fact, it was believed that a single drop of musk could last over 40 years. However, most musk-based fragrances today use synthetic compounds and don’t require the deer to make them.
Although most musk fragrances are best for winter, white musk can help you make it through the summer.
Citrus
When summer comes calling, it is time to pull out some citrus fragrances. Citrus fragrances are extracted from the zest of oranges, lemons and grapefruits.
Studies have shown that your body is energized just by smelling citrus — it’s fantastic for a much-needed pick-me-up. A 2012 study found that citrus smells can increase alertness and shorten response times. Oranges specifically have been shown to increase penile blood flow in men by 19.5 per cent.
Citrus works best when added to a heavier, earthier note — giving a fuller sensation of smell.
Tobacco
Tobacco is among the most popular fragrances marketed toward men. Mysterious, but somehow familiar, tobacco can pair well with other notes or stand on its own when needed.
People have often described the smell of tobacco as sexy and mysterious. It has even been noted that some people find the smell of tobacco as addicting as cigars and cigarettes.
Tobacco has been incorporated as a note in many popular unisex fragrances, and is best used in the fall and winter seasons.
Lavender
Lavender is one of the most popular and widely recognized notes in perfume. It’s often paired with wood, pine or citrus, and works well for every season.
Human beings have used lavender for its calming properties since ancient times. A 2013 study suggests that lavender can not only relax the human body, but it raises arousal levels in humans.
Although lavender-based fragrances are usually marketed towards women, more colognes have started to add lavender, among other notes.
Leather
Leather remains a popular staple in colognes across the globe. Leather and perfume go back as far as 2000 B.C.E. when it was initially scented to eliminate its odour. In Asia, leather was perfumed with the bark of the Kumquat tree.
The earliest known adopter of leather as a cologne was King George III of the United Kingdom. He liked the smell of scented leather gloves so much he asked for it to be made into a fragrance.
It’s actually not possible to obtain the smell of leather from the object itself — instead, perfume and cologne have to use other notes and ingredients like tar, wood, tobacco and smoke to create a replica scent. These notes are uniquely powerful and give leather fragrances their allure.
Leather is often described as suave, elegant and cool. The note is often paired with others to create a more complex scent.
