It would seem that no one knows how lonely our generation is better than Justin Bieber — who sang the word lonely in his hit song “Lonely” a total of eight times — and there’s research to prove this feeling isn’t unfounded.
New studies suggest Generation Z is now the loneliest generation, and experts say we’re in the middle of a loneliness epidemic. Our generation is statistically experiencing more feelings of isolation, getting married later and having less sex.
Most studies explain loneliness can be linked to social media and frequent life transitions, including COVID-19 — for more than two years, people were forced into isolation and unable to have “normal” social lives, creating room for a big transition.
This generation is more reliant on technology and social media than ever before, connecting to others online rather than in-person.
Hailey Root, a second-year media, information and technoculture student, agrees some of Gen Z loneliness has come from the pandemic and confesses the pandemic took a toll on her mental health and she experienced “extreme loneliness.”
“I struggled to be away from my friends and most of my family,” she says. “Honestly, I think loneliness hit our generation the hardest during the pandemic because it was our prime social years. Even with the pandemic coming to a close, I feel a lot of us, including myself, have formed habits of loneliness that have really impacted our socialization process.”
Anabel Quan-Haase, a Faculty of Information and Media Studies professor, explains there are some social networks that help arrange events, and bring people closer together through frequent updates.
On the other side, there’s TikTok.
“Studies report that the way the TikTok is designed [where] you never know what the next video is, and the algorithm is so good at figuring out what you like, that it hooks you up on the streaming,” Quan-Hasse says. “So that is a lot more worrisome, because that’s actually substituting meeting with friends for coffee or going out for dinner.”
On the other hand, Root says while Gen Z is perceived as lonely because many choose to spend their time online as opposed to social situations, she doesn’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing.
“[Being alone] is usually a choice,” Root explains. “Sometimes I prefer to stay in and watch a movie on a Friday night instead of going to the bars with my friends.”
This increasing rate of social isolation is closely linked to Gen Z being less likely to have regular sex and more likely to get married later. Experts explain this loneliness epidemic can diminish our health in all forms — including physical, mental and sexual health.
While there are a lot of reasons for stress and loneliness that are out of this generation’s control, like world issues and cost of living, there are things we can do in our lives to make ourselves and each other less lonely and more connected.
Quan-Haase says activity shifting is a “simple but effective” strategy she feels can work best for people to individually develop to make their own. Activity shifting is a matter of managing your time and scheduling in social activities, whether it be formal club meetings or casual coffee hangouts, to make it a habit.
“Gen Z is actually a very organized generation,” says Quan-Hasse. “The moment you start activity shifting, and you do it systematically, every time you shift an activity from digital time to a social activity, you're really transforming your daily life and overall quality of life. Over time, it makes a big difference even though it looks like you're doing small steps.”
