When Santiago Rivera, a Saugeen-Maitland Hall soph, found out he would be opening the 2022 Orientation Week drag show, he burst into tears of joy.
“Never in a million years would I have thought I would be on stage at OWeek. It was beyond my expectations,” Santiago says. “I wanted to encourage people to wear those heels, to get out of their comfort zones.”
The second-year creative arts and gender, sexuality and women’s studies student took the OWeek stage — the largest crowd to ever see him in drag — with passionate lip syncs and high-energy dance moves.
Santiago made his initial drag debut in March 2021 at the The Purple Spur Society’s fashion show’s intermission. Santiago continues to be an executive for Spur, where he’s met some of his closest friends and built a larger support network.
“[Spur] was the number one thing that pushed me to be who I am today,” he says. “Western had always been my dream school and in my two years here, I have discovered what I stand for, who I am and represent myself as.”
Before university, Santiago said he had periods where he struggled with both his identity and family life. The performer came to Canada from Columbia when he was two with his single mother, two sisters and grandmother.
“I was never at an elementary school for a full year. I wasn’t really in one space so I couldn’t have a core group of friends… it all kept piling up,” he says.
Life became more stable when he moved with his family to St. Catharines, Ont. for his four years of high school. He found refuge in the dramatic arts and student council programming, which all contributed to slowly building his confidence.
Santiago discovered his intense passion for the creative arts during this time. His mother was a professional singer and encouraged him to pursue theatre and acting from the age of six. To this day, he credits his mother with his ability to perform to a crowd without getting nervous.
“Everything negative I’ve gone through, I’ve always turned it into a positive,” Santiago says. “I’m not letting the moments that happened in my past affect my future. My drag is a resemblance of the person I am because of those situations I’ve lived through. It’s my way of connecting with people.”
Santiago said this outlook has helped him build meaningful relationships and empathize with others’ struggles as a residence soph — his goal has always been to be someone first-years can come to for advice.
“As long as you’re being authentic, that’s what people admire and I want to portray that to everybody,” says Santiago. “I want to use my platform to influence people in the best possible way — I want to make them happy.”
He hopes to perform at other campus events and continue to entertain the community through his drag, which he considers a multifaceted artform.
“Not only is it just lipsyncing — it's a performance, acting, music [and] singing. It’s everything I love to do, all in one place.”
