Róisín Milandand Sofia Pompe have a lot more in common than just playing the drums — they’re both passionate about sparking collaboration between London’s artists and musicians. Their new artist collective, the Stompbox Review,is the perfect vessel to channel their passion.
The collective intends to bring together the Forest City culture by uplifting diverse creatives through community events, promotions and publications.
Miland is a recent Don Wright Faculty of Music graduate and currently a first-year MRA student at Fanshawe College. Pompe is a third-year student in Fanshawe and Western University’s collaborative MRA program.
“I’m tired of trying to join a scene. I want to make the scene,” says Pompe.
“I felt like I never found the music scene that I was hoping to find. A lot of that is because London is very divided in a lot of ways: there’s Western students, and there's Fanshawe students and there's the locals.”
Rather than being divided, Stompbox’s goal is to bring these different groups together and promote local work through collaboration. Pompe hopes the collective can help Western University students better connect with people from outside the university.
“If you're a rapper, you want to meet someone who does music videos, who does graphic design, who writes lyrics, who beats those beats,” says Pompe. “We’re trying to get people to invest in their communities, like buy[ing] local merch, go[ing] to local shows [and] support[ing] local artists.”
The Stompbox Review hopes to highlight London musicians of all ages, from university students to home-grown locals. This month’s issue will feature Western’s student poet Matthew Dawkins and visual artist Miles Molasses.
Sustainability is a significant part of Stompbox’s philosophy. The magazine is printed by local company Platinum Printing and is designed to fold out into a free poster.
The next issue of the Stompbox Review will be available for purchase at five dollars mid-March at local record stores like Grooves Records.
The magazine will be available for purchase on Western’s campus in the near future.
“There's lots of different niches in London,” says Miland.“They have their own little communities. The purpose of Stompbox is to just allow those niches to interact.”
