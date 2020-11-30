Experts say that keeping a budget helps people stay out of debt, but another great way to save a few bucks is taking advantage of discounts available to students.
Student get a lot of perks with Western University school emails, here are just a few to help with expenses and productivity.
University emails grant access to Microsoft Office 365, offering a multitude of services, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Microsoft Teams and many more. These platforms can help students stay connected with friends during these troubling times, as well as keep work organized with the majority of courses operating virtually this year.
If you’re in an arts program or just a creative soul, you can use the OneNote feature to create your own ePortfolio — a digital collection to keep course-related or personal work like photographs, posters, artwork and academics. The OneNote program supports text, audio, video and even handwriting so you can customize your own ePortfolio.
SharePoint, included in Western's Microsoft download, is a convenient bonus because it allows students to collaborate. You can store and share your finals and other information securely. Plus Microsoft Teams can be a useful platform for study groups.
Being a university student means tons of work. This is where the Microsoft Sway comes in. Sway is a tool that lets Microsoft Bing read your presentation and suggest images based on any relevant information added. The program brings innovative ideas to flourish creative projects
You also get Microsoft Editor, which is similar to Grammarly in that it offers common word processing features for free.
Now that you've done your homework, it's time to unwind. While not everyone has Netflix, Western Libraries has a hidden gem that gives students free access to movies and videos. If you log into OMNI with a student ID, you can filter and search for movies, videos and films in a variety of subjects and languages.
Western services aside, students also get shopping perks. Buying an SPC Card for $10 grants you access to 10 to 15 per cent discounts at different stores and food joints.
UNiDAYS is another discount app your student email provides access to. It's free and gives discounts in clothing stores, fitness-memberships and fast-food restaurants.
To save a little extra cash, always be sure to have your Western student card and email on hand where ever you go, you never know which stores and services have student discounts.
