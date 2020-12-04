While the morning rush to 8 a.m. lectures wasn’t glamorous, at least it was a routine. Compared to the new early mornings marked by bleary eyes and a dying laptop battery, being in class and engaging in discussion with classmates was an effective and natural way to learn the course material.
And just as students' morning routines have changed and evolved, so too has class participation.
What was once just raising a hand in class has turned into a to-do list of participation tasks, ranging from weekly forum posts to assignments and quizzes.
With nearly 11 hours of Zoom lessons a week, third-year social science student Sydney Dawson notes that online participation is especially challenging because the expectations of an online format fail to align with the harsh reality of virtual schooling. While participation used to be integrated into classroom time, it’s now expected to be done outside of it, increasing the volume of work that students are responsible for.
Even classes that try to incorporate participation in Zoom lectures are facing growing pains. Participating during synchronous lectures now demands students sacrifice their privacy and air their “dirty laundry … literally and figuratively,” Dawson mentions.
“[Many professors] say ‘I can’t ask you to have your camera on, but I’ll be looking at the students who do have their camera on for participation,’" she says.
Sarah Klady, a second-year medical sciences student, notes that the lack of anonymity when participating online is also a daunting aspect of virtual classrooms. Unlike anonymous methods such as iClicker or one-on-one conversations after class, online classes now require students to “put their name on something and say — I don’t understand."
This can be terrifying when a class OWL site is shared with over 2,000 peers.
Although Dawson’s synchronous courses enlist a number of participation techniques, Klady mentions “there is almost no participation in my courses this year.” Their only channel of communication to professors is forum posts; they find professors' responses often fail to meaningfully answer questions and merely suggest that students refer to the syllabus.
As online learning and new participation tactics evolve, touching base with students regularly and checking in to see if they are struggling can go a long way.
“It’s a confusing time for everyone and I’m sure the professors have a lot of work, but I don’t think they’re being open-minded about how difficult it is to pick up material remotely,” Klady says.
While a frantically-typed forum post will never equal the chorus of voices in a heated classroom, many professors are still tirelessly working to enhance "Zoom University" in order to ensure students’ academic success — even if it isn't the same.
