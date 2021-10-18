With people at home for most of the pandemic, many who were previously too busy for pets have opened their homes to new furry friends.
Ryley Hawkes, a fourth-year criminology and psychology student, began fostering kittens during lockdown. Hawkes and her roommate both felt they had more time on their hands, so they decided to call Saving Animal’s Lives Together who set them up with two foster kittens.
Hawkes’ kitten, Whimsy, was extremely small and ill — the veterinarians questioned if the kitten would even survive.
“When I got her, she was pretty little and she was super skinny and sick. I had to give her a lot of medication and stuff so she kept having to go back and forth from the vet and slowly I started to see her grow bigger and stronger,” Hawkes explains.
With Whimsy’s growing strength came a strengthening connection between Hawkes and the kitten, which ultimately influenced her decision to adopt.
“Every time I walk in the room or touch her, she'd start purring. I was too connected to the cat to get rid of her,” she says.
Isabelle Mercier, a fourth-year nursing student, adopted her dog Finn during the summer of 2021. Finn helps her destress and get outdoors since most of her classes are online.
“It was just a convenient time because I was home pretty much all the time. So if I was going to get a puppy it made sense to do it at that time,” Mercier says.
Adopting in the summer was a calculated choice, as Mercier knew the first two weeks of having a puppy would involve a lot of work and late nights.
“The first two weeks it's like you're not sleeping right,” Mercier says. “In those moments, you're like ‘oh my gosh, why did I do this?’”
More than just those two weeks it’s important to consider your position in life and where you might be in the near or distant future.
While an influx of pets, particularly dogs and cats, into shelters was projected, it seems to be mainly rabbits that are now being surrendered as life returns to “normal” in Ontario.
“We have seen an influx of bunnies and rabbits across Ontario,” explains Steve Ryall, executive director of the London & Middlesex Humane Society. “People maybe couldn't get that dog or that cat. So they adopted a bunny just to have a pet. And unfortunately, we're starting to see those come into the building.”
Hawkes recommends fostering before adopting to “test the waters.”
“If you're looking to adopt, it's kind of nice to foster first because then you kind of choose a [pet] that kind of fits well with you,” she notes.
With Western’s policy limiting companionship pets in campus buildings, it’s also important to think about where your pet will be if you have to go to campus all day. Moreover, it’s also important to consider how the pet will fit into your life.
“It's important for all of us to look down the road. ... With an animal, you're bringing a life into your life,” says Ryall. “Depending on the age of the animal at the time, you could be having that in your life for 12 to 15 to 18 years. That comes with a lot of responsibility ... especially as a student, your life is gonna change quite a bit in the next five to 10 years.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest