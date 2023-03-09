The Taiwanese Association at Western will be welcoming students back in-person on Thursday for their annual Night Market.
The Night Market — which has run online for the past three years due to COVID-19 — will have booths of food and games, as well as performances on the Mustang Lounge main stage. TAW has collaborated with Western clubs for the event, including Hip Hop Western and Vivo Dance Club, who will be performing.
“The Night Market is TAW’s flagship event where a lot of people can come in and play games like mahjong, watch performances, have a lot of food options and just have a good time with friends,” said Jerry Ma, vice president of TAW’s special events department.
Traditionally, Taiwanese Night Markets are street markets that operate between sunset and sunrise. These markets typically consist of food stalls and shops and are heavily defined by their fast-paced, busy environments late at night.
TAW and its executives have been working all year to bring the Night Market back to campus. Their aim is to share Taiwanese culture with students by offering cultural foods, games and performances.
The event will offer a variety of traditional Taiwanese treats for purchase like popcorn chicken, noodles and bubble tea for purchase throughout the venue
“TAW is a social club that embodies a very wholesome and also fun, party culture. But most importantly, we like to promote Taiwanese culture,” said Ma.
The Night Market is TAW’s largest fundraiser of the year. This year, proceeds will go towards St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program, and therapy dogs will also be at the event.
The event will be running Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the University Community Centre’s Mustang Lounge. Tickets are on sale now, costing $20 for TAW members and $25 for non-members.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest