You’re taking an introductory computer science class. A random student starts flexing their cryptocurrency investments and talking about machine learning.
What are they even talking about?
Don’t fret — the Gazette knows tech can be a big, scary world. Here are a few friendly explanations for technology buzzwords so you can make sense of the conversation.
Big data
Big data is an umbrella term that refers to activities surrounding large datasets with information flowing in from multiple sources. Companies love this type of data because they can analyze the information and use their findings to make business decisions.
Almost all large companies use big data in some capacity. For example, when Uber calculates the price of a given ride,they collect information like peak ride times from ride records and traffic patterns from each vehicle’s driving patterns. Using all this data, they can infer how long a ride might take and whether drivers will be available, and then pinpoint a proper price.
So when you’re ordering an Uber for a drunk friend and find that prices are $30 per ride, thank big data.
Artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence is when a computer is able to do something that normally requires some level of intelligence, and is split into two types: general and narrow AI.
General AI is when a computer has human-level intelligence and is able to learn and think for itself. Unfortunately, this hasn’t been realized yet with current technology.
Narrow AI is what people normally mean when they use the word “AI”— it’s employed by companies everywhere. At its core, narrow AI tends to perform very well at a specific type of task. Machine learning and natural language processing are examples of narrow AI.
Customer service chatbots are a prime example of natural language processing — they have the “intelligence” to respond properly to specific messages, but rely on pre-written prompts and normally can’t handle messages outside of this scope.
Machine learning
Machine learning is a type of artificial intelligence where data is given to a computer and a specific type of information is predicted based on patterns found. It typically follows very strict steps, such as training and predicting.
In training, the machine will be fed a large volume of labelled data. From here, the machine will detect patterns and then use these patterns to predict whether new inputs fit with all of the training data.
Google’s ReCaptcha service is an example of machine learning. Asking the user to identify silly pictures like boats actually does something in addition to stopping robots — it outsources image labelling to users, and produces training data.
So the next time you prove to a website that you’re not a robot, just know that you’re actually taking part in the machine learning process.
Blockchain and cryptocurrency
Blockchain and cryptocurrency are more than just buzzwords for pretentious investors — they’re an emerging and exciting technology. Blockchain is a way of decentralizing information, while cryptocurrency is a digital asset that usually uses a blockchain structure.
Cryptocurrency is a universal, intangible currency that’s only limited by internet access and user demand. Some restaurants , like Tahini’s at Wonderland Road North and Fanshawe Park Road West, accept Bitcoin as payment.
Blockchain is significant because it’s decentralized — no single organization can oversee all the data like a business would. As a result, cryptocurrency transactions go through the blockchain system without oversight.
