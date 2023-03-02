It may be hard to believe someone would pay $10 to party and drink with their friends in a parking lot on a random Saturday afternoon in January — but The Belfort makes it happen.
Its “Apres-Ski” frost week event this January sold itself so successfully that 2,000 attendees showed up to do exactly this. Crowds gathered around an elaborate stage set-up fit with a full sound system and live DJ, drinking cocktails, dancing and taking photos in ski goggles, leg warmers and puffer jackets.
They were participating in what’s now widely known as a “darty”— a party that takes place during the daytime, typically involving attendees outdoors on the street, in themed costumes, dancing to some good tunes with the help of some sort of alcohol.
Before the pandemic, The Belfort was open most nights just like any other bar in London. They had a couple outdoor events for students involved in Greek life that would consist of a few hundred people gathered under a tent, but nothing like the massive concert-sized stage they have now.
Since reopening after the pandemic, The Belfort only opens on select dates — either outdoors for darties or a Saturday night indoor, themed party. All of their events are ticketed, costing anywhere between $10 to $15 and require a student identification card for entry— if not for Western, for another school.
But, according to Eric Moran, event planner and head promoter for The Belfort, majority of those involved in the outdoor events — the social media staff, videographers, ticket managers and DJs — are Western students.
Moran, who graduated from Western University in April 2022, took over events planning later in his undergraduate career. Moran started working for the club as a promoter in his first year, and has always had a vision for the amplified Belfort darty.
“I wanted to make it bigger and better,” says Moran. “I wanted to get a massive stage, I wanted it to be like a festival.”
Requiring a student ID is one of the primary safety measures in place. Moran recognizes that although it doesn’t remove the possibility of something bad happening, he feels students can find comfort in knowing that when they enter a crowd of 2,000 people, everyone is relatively around the same age.
Moran first attempted the “bigger” and “better” darty in September 2021.
“When things were just opening up again, we had done a 2,000 person nighttime outdoor event for the first years, and then we had done another 2,000 person Frosh Week event for the 19 plus during the day,” he says. “Unfortunately our parties got a lot of notice on social media.”
Moran says the Middlesex-London Health Unit shut down the club after the culmination of both of these events for violating social distancing protocols, forcing them to cancel their Homecoming event.
The club remained vacant until March 2022, when more COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Moran saw this as the perfect opportunity to relaunch the darty for Saint Patrick’s Day. The Thursday afternoon event sold out in a few days, with another couple thousand of students enthusiastic to go out.
“It was crazy. It was 18 degrees in the middle of March, and everyone came,” says Moran. “I think from there, Belfort got a really big presence for doing darties.”
The Belfort started off the way they intended this school year, with the Homecoming event in September 2022 being their biggest to date, holding nearly 3,000 people. After the success in their Apres-Ski party this January, Belfort is on track for another St. Patrick’s Day bash later this month.
“This year was the first year where things were fully back in action — all the bars were open, everyone’s charging cover,” Moran says. “Whereas when COVID-19 first ended, ticket prices were really high because fun was rare. None of the kids were really partying … now what we're trying to do is a lot more volume, but with cheaper tickets.”
Michael Walker, third-year kinesiology student and DJ at The Belfort, sees the growing popularity of the events as a potential need to move venues.
“We hire a lot of good security, so that would not be an issue, but Belfort can only hold so many people,” says Walker. “As far as the music goes, I would play the same thing — I try to keep the energy up whether I’m playing for four people or 4,000 people.”
Walker believes music plays a vital role in the darty phenomena — more specifically, upbeat EDM music. The BPM, or the beats per minute of each track he plays, is higher at the darties than any other indoor event he’s been to.
“It makes everyone more energetic and keeps everybody moving for the whole four-hour duration,” says Walker. “There aren't a lot of places to sit down. I just want to create a good environment and keep people dancing.”
Pavel Beletski, videographer for the darties, feels it's the social element that has brought about the popularity of darties.
The fourth-year biology student considers the outdoor events to be “homey” and “inviting,” despite the large crowds of hyperactive young people.
Beletski has worked on Belfort’s graphic and promotional content since his first year at university, and now does day-of photography and videography at the events. He puts together a recap video of the crowd after each one, which he says is always “highly anticipated” among the students.
“You'll have two people come in who might not know anybody and before you know it, they're talking to a bunch of other people, making connections, making friends,” he says. “It has to be inviting, can’t be cliquey.”
Looking forward to the future potential of the darty, Moran say he wants to have a closer working relationship with Western University. He says he has been reaching out to administration for over a year to ask for help to scale up his events, but has not received a response.
“I think the school is a little bit out of touch with the student body,” says Moran. “These events have student DJs, bartenders, ticket scanners — it's basically fully operated by students, so I wish the school would help us out a bit. I feel like if they did, it would make things a bit safer.”
Western didn’t respond to request for comment on the matter.
Although Moran has been able to hire more security with the increased funds this year, he wants to continue growing and make the events feel “more legit.”
“We don’t want the events to feel like some half-ass event run by a couple college kids. We want it to feel real, almost like a ‘Western Veld.’ We want it to feel special,” says Moran.
