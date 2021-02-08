Media outcry ensued on Jan. 28 when public trading for the rising GameStop stock halted.
It all started with a hedge fund company betting millions of dollars towards short-selling stocks of the video game and electronics retailer GameStop, or GME. The brick-and-mortar shop had low popularity and dropping revenues in the early days of the pandemic. The hedge fund borrowed shares of the company in the hopes that they could sell the stocks and repurchase them at a lower price, gaining profit on the definitive odds that GameStop’s value would plummet further.
“A couple of people on Reddit noticed a short interest in the GME stock. Essentially, the stock was showing that over 100 per cent of the available stock was being shorted,” explains fourth-year management and organizational studies student Brendan Hunt. “That’s what caused a lot of the buying, at least on Reddit.”
r/WallStreetBets — a subreddit where people share stock market advice and other financial tips among each other, leaked the information, leading thousands of Redditors to buy shares of the company. The growing popularity of this subreddit resulted in the rising market price of GameStop shares, ultimately forcing the hedge fund to lose their bet. The public subreddit was subsequently accused causing the sudden surge and was momentarily made private due to accusations of market manipulation.
“I like it in the sense that you’re seeing retail investors challenging hedge funds and whatnot and essentially calling out the corruptness behind Wall Street. However, we have seen that the prices have dropped a lot so a lot of newer people have likely lost a lot of money so there are good and bad aspects to it,” Hunt says.
Instagram page UWO Memes Official was quick to post memes in response to the debacle, while the popular Instagram page Western Savages created an account dedicated to “stock-talk” called Savage Bets.
The Facebook page Western Road Bets has also hosted numerous debates about the matter, as has the r/uwo subreddit.
“Sometime last week it became very mainstream with CNN and other news sources who began talking about it. Even Elon Musk was tweeting about it,” says Hunt.
Over the last couple of weeks, the GME stock has seen an incredible surge of over 700 per cent in stock value as people continue to purchase stock shares in hopes that it will continue to monumentaly increase. People who bought GME at its low market price have been able to sell high, leaving with great revenue.
Although GME has dropped since then, several other stocks have also been the topic of discussion, with people predicting that AMC and Nokia — NOK — shares might follow the same pattern as GameStop.
The events have opened up a deeper discourse about market regulations, looking for the truth behind market manipulation and the differences of market freedom between amateur and personal traders opposed to high status finance moguls.
“I think this opens the market more for everyone, the subreddit itself has already gone from three million people to nine million people. I also think that it would be hard for governments to clamp down on this and stop this surge of retail investing due to the public backlash they would receive. Overall I think it's going more towards retail investment,” explains Hunt.
Serge Muhirwa is the fund manager at King’s University College's Capital Management club and a fourth-year economics student.
“At the end of the day, everyone in some way shape or another is an investor, whether you like it or not, you're an investor,” says Muhirwa. “When you put your money at work into a retirement fund, you become an investor; if you have a pension, you're an investor; if you work for the government and have a pension, you're an investor. So understanding how these investments work, how they pull your money together, what to expect, when your money is at work is increasingly important.”
As students, he says to start sooner rather than later.
“It can start small, you don't need to buy up 1,000 shares of X company, you can just buy a few shares here and there," Muhirwa says. "Start there and then just dig deeper. And if it’s something that interests you, good. If not, that’s okay too."
